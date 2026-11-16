SMAT 2026: Kerala, Delhi, Bengal register massive wins, Hyderabad edge Chhattisgarh in thriller

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) One-sided thrashings contrasted sharply with a nerve-wracking finish as Kerala, Delhi, and Bengal recorded huge victories, while Hyderabad edged out Chhattisgarh by one wicket in a thrilling Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy encounter on Monday.

At Indore, Delhi maintained their ruthless batting form to pile up 240 before crushing Punjab by 109 runs in a completely one-sided affair. Opener Priyansh Arya registered his second successive half-century through a blistering 55 off 32 balls, while Yash Dhull smashed an unbeaten 78 off 40 deliveries.

Nitish Rana, who joined the team after Ayush Badoni left for India A duties in the upcoming Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup, chipped in with a brisk 20-ball 35 and later claimed a wicket.

In reply, Punjab’s batting crumbled in the face of speedster Mayank Yadav, who followed up his opening-match five-for with a devastating spell of 4-12, including a triple-wicket maiden, and was ably supported by Digvesh Rathi’s 3-21.

At New Chandigarh, Kerala thrashed Maharashtra by 94 runs on the back of Sanju Samson’s explosive cameo and M.D. Nidheesh’s five-wicket haul. Kerala rode on opener Rohan Kunnummal’s fluent 75 off 47 balls, laced with nine fours and three sixes.

Following Ahmed Imran’s exit, skipper Samson walked in at number four and tore the attack apart by blasting 47 off just 16 deliveries with three boundaries and five maximums during a brisk 66-run partnership.

Salman Nizar added an unbeaten 13-ball 29 to lift Kerala to 211/8. For Maharashtra, Mukesh Choudhary took three wickets while Vicky Ostwal grabbed two scalps.

Chasing a daunting total, Maharashtra were bundled out for 117 in 16 overs. After Prithvi Shaw fell early, Nidheesh struck twice in as many balls to remove Rahul Tripathi and Kiran Chormale, and eventually finished with 5-27 to bag the Player of the Match honour. Biju Narayanan picked up 3-11 as brief resistance from Ramakrishna Ghosh (28) and Prashant Solanki (23) proved inadequate.

At the Wankhede Stadium, Bengal cruised to a dominant 85-run win over Chandigarh. Abishek Porel’s 26-ball 53 and Rishabh Chaudhary’s 33 off 19 balls powered Bengal to 200/7, before pacer Mukesh Kumar produced his career-best T20 figures of 4-9. Karan Lal picked up 3-24 as Chandigarh were bowled out for 115 in 15.5 overs.

In the last match of the day at the Eden Gardens, Hyderabad replicated their recent Ranji Trophy heroics against Chhattisgarh by snatching a one-wicket victory while chasing 169.

Slumping to 129/7 after CV Milind’s dismissal, Hyderabad stayed alive through Rahul Buddhi (28) and Tanay Thyagarajan (19) before the last-wicket pair of Ajay Dev Goud, who previously picked 4-28, and Rakshan Readdi held their nerve to complete another remarkable nail-biting escape.

--IANS

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