Taapsee Pannu reveals what she admires about her ‘Gandhari’ character

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Gandhari’, has shared that she was floored by her character’s doggedness.

The trailer of the film was unveiled on Tuesday, and it features the actress as a mother whose daughter has been abducted from a railway station.

Talking about the film, the actress said, “What stayed with me throughout Gandhari was Bani's refusal to give up, even when everything seemed stacked against her. The role demanded a great deal physically, but it was her resilience, conviction and unwavering spirit that truly drew me in. Reuniting with Kanika as well as Netflix once again was incredibly special”.

She further mentioned, “Over the years, we've built a creative partnership rooted in trust and a shared love for telling stories about complex, compelling women. Bringing this film to life with Devashish and such a talented ensemble cast made the experience all the more rewarding. I can't wait for audiences around the world to experience Gandhari on September 3”.

The film is set in the fictitious town Joypurra, the trailer offers a glimpse into a place where fear and silence coexist with the enigmatic Behrupiyas who form an integral part of the town's cultural fabric. As the investigation begins to unravel unsettling questions, Bani takes matters into her own hands, determined to bring her daughter home.

Devashish Makhija said, “What drew me to Gandhari was the cinematic potential to visually build a mysterious, layered world that hasn’t been seen before on screen. Yet, beneath all of the suspense, peril and action is a universal story of human choices, consequences, and the extraordinary lengths someone can go to for the one they love most. Bringing this vision to life with Tapsee and a fantastic, inspiring ensemble cast was a privilege. With Netflix, now audiences across the world can experience this journey on September 3”.

The film blends intense action with a story of courage, sacrifice and perseverance. It also stars Ishwak Singh, Jatin Sarna, Swastika Mukherjee, Mita Vashisht and Chhaya Kadam.

Directed by Devashish Makhija and written and produced by Kanika Dhillon, the film is set to drop on September 3 on Netflix.

--IANS

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