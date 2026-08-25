Taapsee Pannu on ongoing war of words between her and Kangana: Why don't you let this matter end?

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Gandhari’, has reacted to the ongoing war of words between her and the actress and politician Kangana Ranaut.

On Tuesday, the actress attended the trailer launch of her film in Mumbai where she was asked about the tiff between her and Kangana. Reacting to the same, Taapsee said that the media doesn’t let the issue die a natural death, and it constantly picks up on their reactions.

She told the media, “Aap khatam kyun nahi hone dete yeh baat? Koi question poocchna hum dono se band karega jab yeh wala, toh ye issue bhi khatam ho jayega. Ya fir aap sab logo’n ko maza aa raha hai yeh sab dekh ke, isiliye wahi sawaal puch rahe hain. Aise sawaal puchna agar aap band kar dete, toh ye baat kab ki khatam ho jati (Why don't you let this matter end? If someone stops asking questions to both of us when this one does, then this issue will also be resolved. Or else you all are enjoying watching this, that's why you keep asking the same questions. If you had stopped asking such questions, this matter would have been over long ago)”.

Recently, Taapsee opened up about her equation with Kangana during a media interaction. Revealing that she has not met Kangana, Taapsee had shared that her opinion about Kangana was reflective of her upbringing and her way of talking and perceiving things.

She said, "So, I think that's enough for everybody to look and decide who comes from where”.

Reacting to the statement, Kangana flared up, and penned a scathing attack without taking any names.

She wrote on the Stories section of her Instagram, “One Sasti copy is out and about with her upcoming B grade film but as usual only headline point with the media is Kangana Ranaut, but today she crossed all limits shamelessly ridiculing my upbringing /parents, I think all parents do their best and I never bring any parents in to any argument, but today I also want to ask her parents why they couldn't birth someone original like my parents did? Why a cheap Sasti copy? Feel sorry for your efforts (sic)”.

“This is so unfortunate and so wrong, but she is not the only one; many people who grew up in shady, cramped-up outskirts of cities in dingy rented apartments with questionable backgrounds and incomes often question my upbringing and malign my parents and background who hail from a renowned Rajput zamindar family and were raised by educated, distinguished parents. It was a personal choice for me to start from scratch; why attack my parents for that?”, she added.

However, Kangana later deleted the post.

Kangana and Taapsee got into a feud in 2019. The situation got worse after Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel called Taapsee a “sasti copy” of Kangana on social media.

--IANS

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