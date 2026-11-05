November 05, 2026 2:04 PM हिंदी

Sunny Deol visits father Dharmendra's farmhouse with son Karan Deol, gets emotional; says ‘Missing you Papa’

Sunny Deol visits father Dharmendra's farmhouse with son Karan Deol, gets emotional; says ‘Missing you Papa’

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Actor Sunny Deol took to social media to express how much he misses his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, as he visited his farmhouse with his son Karan Deol.

Sharing a glimpse of the visit, the ‘Gadar’ actor penned an emotional note that read, “Missing you Papa.” Sunny shared a video from the farmhouse, showing crop-related activities taking place in the fields. In the clip, the actor can be seen standing alongside Karan as the two watch the activities. Sunny is also heard referring to the property as “Papa's farm.” The actor's post reflected his longing for his father, who passed away recently. He also added the title track of his film “Apne” to the video, making the post even more emotional as he remembered his father and shared a glimpse of the farmhouse that holds special memories of Dharmendra.

Dharmendra owned a sprawling farmhouse spread across nearly 100 acres in the picturesque Lonavala-Khandala hills of Maharashtra, close to Mumbai. The property served as a peaceful retreat for the veteran actor, where he used to spent time away from the busy film industry.

The expansive estate is known for its natural surroundings and rustic design, with elements of wood and stone giving it a countryside feel. It also features a spacious sitting area and a heated swimming pool. Dharmendra reportedly enjoyed spending time at the farmhouse, where he personally grew fruits and vegetables. The property has also featured in several of his social media videos, offering a glimpse into his life away from the spotlight.

For the unversed, veteran actor Dharmendra passed away on November 24, 2025 at the age of 89 at his residence in Mumbai.

Sunny Deol had earlier expressed his love and admiration for his father through a social media post dedicated to Dharmendra. The actor had shared the trailer of his father's film ‘Ikkis’ on Instagram and penned an affectionate note, writing, “Love you papa.”

“Ikkis” marked Dharmendra’s final appearance on the big screen.

--IANS

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