Los Angeles, Nov 29 (IANS) Hollywood actress Brooke Shields, who is known for her work in ‘Justice League: The New Frontier’, ‘King of the Gypsies’, and ‘Freaked’, has revealed the first word spoken by her daughter Rowan Henchy.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared 2 pictures with her daughter after their tattoo session.

The mother-daughter duo got their 3rd matching tattoo during a trip to Spain. The duo flaunted their matching tattoo of a hummingbird.

The actress wrote in the caption, “3rd tattoo with my bug. One of her very first words was “hummingbird,” so we thought it was only right to get matching tattoos while in Barcelona”.

However, the actress received polarising reactions from her fans over the tattoo. One user wrote, “Disappointed. Brooke has always been the perfect model of everything! She doesn’t need tattoos to express love for her daughters”.

Another user wrote, “What…. Why?”

However, there were social media users who were supportive of the gesture. A 3rd user wrote, “All yall being judgemental and hateful on tattoos on bodies that are not yours. Remember the saying if you have nothing nice to say...then don't say it. Start exercising it more. Also with how our world/country is right now you put hurtful chemicals into your body on the daily. Tattoos not on your body should be the least of your worries. Beautiful Brooke (sic)”.

Another user wrote, “Imagine having a childhood memory turn into something you carry with you forever”.

The actress shares Rowan and younger daughter Grier, 20, with husband Chris Henchy, and her family have previously been candid about their growing collection of tattoos, several of which are matching. Last January, the mom of two shared that she and Rowan had kicked off the new year by getting their second set of matching tattoos in New York City.

--IANS

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