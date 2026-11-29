Pune, Nov 29 (IANS) The 100th edition of Fit India’s ‘Sundays on Cycle’, dedicated to India's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, was held across the country with 100 Olympians pedalling on the streets at 100 iconic locations to carry forward the message of fitness for every Indian and their contribution to the Viksit Bharat 2047 mission.

In Pune alone, 50,000 bicycle riders pedalled towards realising India's Olympic dream. The event saw the participation of Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and other dignitaries. At the landmark event in the metropolitan city, the Sports Minister unveiled India's first Olympic film, featuring actor Ayushmann Khurrana and sporting icons Mirabai Chanu, Sheetal Devi, and Smriti Mandhana.

The film marks the launch of India's Olympic campaign under the theme #IndiaReady4Olympics, showcasing the country's sporting transformation and its ambition to host the 2036 Olympic Games.

In his remarks on the occasion, Dr Mandaviya said: "Over 50,000 cyclists took to the streets of Pune on the 100th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle. The event was held across 40,000 locations nationwide and India's youth are embracing fitness because a Viksit Bharat by 2047 requires a nation that is fit and healthy."

"The 100th Sundays on Cycle is dedicated to India's bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games. We aren't just pedalling today; we are sending a powerful message of fitness from the sacred land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to the entire nation. Every stroke of the pedal brings us closer to Viksit Bharat," he added.

Among the notable faces who joined the Pune event were Indian Olympic Association CEO Raghuram Iyer and Olympians Priyanka Goswami, Jaismine Lamboria, Preeti Pawar, Sandeep Kumar, Ashish Kumar Chaudhary, and Srabani Nanda. Youth Olympic gold medallist Ambekar Meetei, Asian Games medallist Suchika Tariyal, taekwondo athlete Kashish Malik, track cyclist David Beckham Elkatohchoongo and mountaineer Baljeet Kaur also joined in on the celebrations.

The celebrations featured 25 km and 5 km cycling rides under the theme 'River Cyclothon 2026: Water Conservation & River Cleanliness'. The participants also took pledges on water conservation, river cleanliness, and a drug-free India.

IOA CEO Iyer said: "Sundays on Cycle perfectly reflects what India needs to be ready for the Olympics, i.e. dedication, consistency and the mindset to come back week after week, no matter what results you had last week. As we stand here celebrating an edition of Sundays on Cycle dedicated to the core Olympic values of Excellence, Respect and Friendship, I am glad that we are one step closer to realising our dreams of hosting the Olympics in India."

Launched on December 17, 2024, with the message 'Pollution Ka Solution', Sundays on Cycle has evolved into a nationwide fitness movement, recording over 40 lakh cumulative participation over 100 editions.

The initiative now has over 7,500 Fit India NaMo Cycling Clubs and close to 10,000 locations organising activities weekly.

--IANS

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