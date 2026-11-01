Sudesh Bhosale recalls recording memories of ‘Jumma Chumma De De’ after Mika Singh performs for Amitabh Bachchan

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Singer Sudesh Bhosale got nostalgic after Mika Singh recreated the magic of the iconic song ‘Jumma Chumma De De’ in front of megastar Amitabh Bachchan on the quiz-based reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ 18 (KBC).

Taking to Instagram, Sudesh expressed his happiness over Mika's performance and said that the song would always remain one of the most special tracks of his musical journey.

Sharing his reaction, the veteran singer wrote, "What a nostalgic and proud moment. ‘Jumma Chumma De De’ will always remain one of the most special songs of my musical journey. Seeing Mika Singh recreate its magic in front of the legendary Shri Amitabh Bachchan Ji on KBC was truly wonderful. Much love and best wishes to him.”

Sudesh further recalled the memories of recording the popular track, revealing that Amitabh was present in the studio during its making. He also expressed his gratitude to the legendary music composer duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal for placing their trust in him and giving him the opportunity to lend his voice to the timeless number.

“My heartfelt gratitude to the legendary duo Shri Laxmikant Ji and Shri Pyarelal Ji for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to sing this timeless classic. Some songs never age, and some memories last forever. Love and gratitude,” he added.

Sudesh also shared a video capturing the special moment on his social media account. The clip showed Mika making a surprise entry on the sets of KBC 18 before singing the popular track ‘Jumma Chumma De De’ for Amitabh Bachchan. The singer was also seen touching the megastar's feet as a mark of respect.

On a related note, ‘Jumma Chumma De De’, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Kimi Katkar, is one of the most memorable songs from the 1991 film ‘Hum’. The song, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, was sung by Sudesh Bhosale and Kavita Krishnamurthy and continues to enjoy immense popularity among music lovers.

--IANS

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