New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) India and China recently held a meeting of their senior-most military commanders in the eastern sector, where the discussions focused on improving border management and addressing outstanding issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday.

Addressing the weekly media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India and China engage regularly through diplomatic and military mechanisms.

"India and China engage regularly through diplomatic and military mechanisms. A meeting of the senior-most military commanders was held in the eastern sector recently; discussion between the two sides focused on improving border management and addressing outstanding issues along the LAC. Such interactions are aimed at maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas and preventing any escalations," Jaiswal said.

On October 23, the MEA said that India and China continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and "avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control" while emphasising that the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns.

"As we have noted in the past, the situation in the India-China border areas gets disturbed from time to time when Chinese forces diverge from established patrolling patterns. Both sides continue to use existing diplomatic and military mechanisms to resolve outstanding issues and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation along the Line of Actual Control," Jaiswal had said.

He added that the two sides had also agreed to discuss ways to improve understanding of the LAC in appropriate areas for better border management.

"I would also like to emphasise that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," he had said.

On September 8, the MEA stated that the first senior-most military commander-level flag meeting was held along the LAC at Wacha on the Indian side in Arunachal Pradesh on September 6 and at Damai on the Chinese side on September 7.

Jaiswal had said the meetings were held following the understandings reached between the representatives of India and China and subsequent discussions at the Working Mechanisms for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) meeting.

--IANS

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