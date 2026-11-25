India will host the 25th Council of Ministers (COM) meeting of the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) on November 27. Ahead of the ministerial meeting, the 29th Committee of Senior Officials (CSO) meeting will be held in New Delhi on November 25–26.

The theme for India’s IORA chairmanship 2025-2027 is "Innovation, Openness, Resilience and Adaptability in the Indian Ocean Region". This high-level gathering of Ministers and Senior Officials from across the 23 Member States and 12 Dialogue Partners comes at a critical juncture for the Indo-Pacific region, according to the statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The IORA Meetings are scheduled to discuss future policy direction for IORA with an emphasis on reviewing regional cooperation frameworks and identifying new areas of collaboration.

"The New Delhi Meeting will underscore the vital importance of the Indian Ocean Region as a region of peace, stability, predictability and sustainable development, thereby reaffirming India’s commitment to the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth for All in the Region) driving collective action for an open, inclusive, and rules-based maritime order," the MEA said in a statement.

The 23 Member States of IORA are: India, Australia, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Kenya, Madagascar, Comoros, France, Malaysia, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Oman, Seychelles, Singapore, Somalia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, UAE and Yemen. The 12 Dialogue Partners of IORA are: China, Egypt, European Union, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, UK and the US.

The COM is the highest decision-making body of the Association and includes the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of IORA Member States. The COM provides the overall policy and strategic direction of IORA, and its key responsibilities include formulating policies, reviewing progress in cooperation among member states, and identifying and deciding on new areas of collaboration to further advance the objectives of the Association, according to the official statement.

The CSO is IORA’s second-highest decision-making body and includes senior government officials from IORA member states. The CSO plays an important part in advancing the work of the Association by considering reports and recommendations from IORA’s Institutional Mechanisms, reviewing the implementation of decisions taken by the COM, establishing priorities for economic cooperation among member states, and developing, monitoring and coordinating IORA’s Work Programs.

--IANS

akl/dan