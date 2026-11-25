New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) India on Wednesday said that Dhaka’s request for the extradition of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was being examined in accordance with established procedures, while clarifying that her possible voluntary return to the home country on a travel document was a separate matter.

Addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks while responding to a question about the extradition request submitted by the Bangladesh government and Hasina’s planned return to the country next month.

“The extradition request is being examined in line with our established processes. The case of a citizen willing to return voluntarily to her country on a travel document is a matter separate from the extradition request,” said Jaiswal.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, said that Hasina would have to return to the country in handcuffs as a prisoner if she wished to come back on December 16.

Kobir made the remarks while responding to questions from journalists after briefing foreign diplomats at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka.

Hasina, who is currently living in exile in India, reportedly wishes to return to Dhaka aboard a state aircraft on December 16, a day celebrated as Victory Day, marking Bangladesh's liberation from Pakistan.

"This news may be shown and shown by paying money. But we have to distinguish between reality and desire. The reality is that terrorists will be brought back to the country only to face justice. Some may have a wish, some may have nightmares while lying in their bedroom, that they are coming to the airport, boarding a train. But they are not ordinary passengers. They can only be brought back to the country in handcuffs or to face justice. That is the point,” Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily 'Prothom Alo' quoted Kobir as saying while responding to a question about media reports on Hasina’s planned return.

Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Advisor on Information and Broadcasting, Zahed Ur Rahman, also ruled out any direct discussions with Hasina over her return, saying discussions on the matter would be held with India.

Responding to a journalist’s question about the former Prime Minister’s possible return during a press conference held at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Tuesday, Rahman said that there was no legal impediment to her extradition, given that Hasina herself wanted to return to Bangladesh.

“Whether Sheikh Hasina will come or not is not a matter to be discussed with her. The discussion will be with India. A serious criminal is in India along with her associates. She has been convicted. So, whether she will come or not, whether she will travel on Biman Bangladesh Airlines or their aircraft, or come on foot, and how she will be handed over—these matters will be discussed with India,” Prothom Alo quoted Rahman as saying.

Earlier this month, Hasina asserted that the risk of being arrested, imprisoned or killed would not deter her from returning to Bangladesh, saying she would rather die in her homeland than remain away from her people.

In a rare audio interview with IANS, Hasina said that fear had never stopped her from doing what she believed was right, recalling her previous returns to Bangladesh despite political uncertainty and threats to her safety.

“Look, I understand the risks very well. I may be arrested the moment I arrive. They may send me to prison. They may even try to kill me. I have considered all these possibilities. But, you know, I stopped worrying about my personal safety a long time ago. I returned to Bangladesh in 1981, despite military rule. I returned again in 2007, knowing that the military-backed government might arrest me. I have faced imprisonment and repeated attempts on my life. Fear has never stopped me from doing what I believe is right,” she stated.

--IANS

scor/ksk/dan