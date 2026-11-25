Male, Nov 25 (IANS) Member states of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) reaffirmed the importance of continued engagement in advancing the Conclave's five pillars and strengthening collective efforts towards a peaceful, secure and resilient Indian Ocean region at the 8th National Security Advisors Meeting hosted by the Maldives on Wednesday, the President's Office of the Maldives said.

The meeting was attended by National Security Advisors and high-level delegations from the Maldives, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, while Australia and Malaysia took part as guest countries.

"The Maldives hosts the 8th National Security Advisors Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave. The Meeting was attended by National Security Advisors and High-level delegations from the Maldives, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, with Australia and Malaysia participating as guest countries. At the conclusion of the deliberations, Member States issued a joint statement setting out the agreed minutes of the meeting," the President's Office of the Maldives posted on X.

The President's Office also highlighted the collective efforts of the member states in the Indian Ocean region.

"The session reaffirmed the importance of continued engagement among Member States in advancing the Conclave's five pillars and strengthening collective efforts towards a peaceful, secure and resilient Indian Ocean region," it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, in his address at the meeting, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said that countries of the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) share a common maritime space and are connected by civilisational heritage shaped over a long period of history.

"We, the littoral states of the Indian Ocean region, share a common maritime space and are connected by civilisational heritage shaped over a long period of history... Let us leave for our progeny also a heritage, a tradition that will bind them together and not divide them through the seas," he said.

NSA Doval welcomed the appointment of Admiral S N Ghormade (Retd.) as the first Secretary General of the CSC and said that the CSC has been transformed into an action-oriented platform with cooperation that prioritises the mutual benefit of all the CSC member states.

NSA Doval also said that the Colombo Security Conclave for India represents the intersection of 'Neighbourhood First' outlook and the 'Mahasagar' vision.

"For India, the Colombo Security Conclave represents the intersection of our Neighbourhood-First outlook and the Mahasagar vision, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Areas. We are committed to continue working closely with the CSC countries to enhance our collective capacities in dealing with the evolving serious security challenges," he said.

–IANS

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