New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday that a show-cause notice was issued by the Regional Passport Office in Chennai to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leader Saurav Das to seek clarification from him regarding his place of birth and advised him not to use the passport until submission of the response..

While addressing a bi-weekly media briefing in New Delhi on Wednesday, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that a show-cause notice is issued to the applicant if authorities find a discrepancy in the passport application and ask them to explain their viewpoint.

When asked about reports claiming that the Passport Office in Chennai issued a show-cause notice to Saurav Das over discrepancies in his date of birth and father's name, Jaiswal said, "The passport application provides for declaration of correct information by the applicant. If at any stage a discrepancy is noted or reported by authorities which amounts to suppression of facts, then we issue a show cause notice to the applicant to explain his or her point of view."

"Based on reports that we received from the relevant law enforcement authorities, a show cause notice was issued by RPO Chennai to Saurav Das on 23rd November 2026, seeking his clarification within seven days regarding his place of birth. He was also advised not to use the passport until submission of the response," he added.

In a statement shared on X on Monday, Das claimed that he had been stopped at the Delhi airport from travelling to London to deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford.

The development comes amid a political exchange over the proposed overseas visit of Das, with the Delhi BJP accusing him of making misleading claims about being prevented by the Union government from travelling abroad.

In a statement on Tuesday, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor claimed that Das was scheduled to attend an event organised by the Oxford Union and not deliver a lecture at the University of Oxford.

Kapoor also alleged that Das had independently paid for registration for the event and wanted to leave the country to defame India from abroad on Constitution Day, November 26, in the style of Rahul Gandhi.

--IANS

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