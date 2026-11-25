New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Digvijay Singh Chauhan of Uttarakhand clinched the National Senior Master Men Individual Trap title at the 69th National Shooting Championship Competitions, edging out Gujarat’s Rohit Panchal by one point at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range on Wednesday.

Digvijay finished with a score of 24 in the final to claim the gold medal, while Panchal secured silver with 23. Iqbal Nabi of Uttar Pradesh took third place with a score of 19 to win bronze.

Digvijay had earlier qualified for the final in sixth position with a score of 90. Punjab’s Mansher Singh topped the qualification round with 109 but could not carry the momentum into the final, finishing sixth.

In the National Master Women Individual Trap event, Beena Anand Patel of Gujarat topped the standings with a score of 88 to claim the title. Ritu Singh of Uttarakhand finished second with 86, while Bharti Singh, also representing Gujarat, secured third place with 82.

They were followed by Sonal Sangawar of Maharashtra (74), Rajshree Rawat of Uttarakhand (69), Aayushiben Ravidarshanbhai Vyas of Gujarat (64) and Pavithra Kishore Madupalli of Tamil Nadu (58).

In the Trap Seated category, Sushil Kumar Meena of Rajasthan topped the standings with a score of 68, finishing one point ahead of Haryana’s Deepak Saini, who registered 67. The event witnessed participation from only two competitors.

Amarjeet Gupta of Bihar emerged as the winner in the Trap Standing (Lower Limb) Men category with a score of 92. Punjab’s Rajveer Singh Sekhon finished second with 91, while Nadeem Husain of Uttar Pradesh claimed third place with 79.

In the Trap Standing (Lower Limb) Women category, Varsha Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh was the sole participant and registered a score of 84 to finish at the top of the standings.

The day’s competitions at the 69th National Shooting Championship featured multiple trap shooting categories across men’s, women’s, and para events at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range.

--IANS

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