Dhaka, Nov 25 (IANS) At least five police personnel were killed, and over 370 others were seriously injured in more than 484 attacks on police across Bangladesh this year, as the country continues to grapple with rising violence and a deteriorating law and order situation, according to a report.

It noted that of these, 400 attacks were reported between March and October, following the formation of Prime Minister Tarique Rahman-led BNP government on February 17, 2026.

“Police officers are being killed while trying to arrest criminals. Handcuffed suspects are being snatched from police custody, patrol teams are coming under attack, government firearms are being looted, and police stations are being set ablaze. At a time when the police are entrusted with protecting people's lives and property, the security of the force's own members has emerged as a major concern,” a report in Bangladeshi daily Dhaka Tribune detailed.

“From isolated criminal incidents to political violence, repeated attacks on police are not only putting officers at greater risk but also testing the state's law enforcement capacity and authority,” it added.

Citing monthly crime statistics from the Police Headquarters and data from the Bangladesh Police Association, Dhaka Tribune reported that 484 attacks on police were recorded across the country between January and October this year, leaving four police personnel dead and 370 others seriously injured.

The killing of a police member in Narayanganj on November 22 has taken the death toll among police personnel targeted in attacks this year to at least five. Meanwhile, at least 21 police members sustained injuries in various attacks between November 1 and 23, the report mentioned.

It further highlighted a disturbing pattern, involving the killing of police personnel, arson attacks on police stations, looting of firearms and the forcible release of arrested suspects by organised groups

Touhidul Haque, an associate professor at Dhaka University's Institute of Social Welfare and Research and a crime analyst, told Dhaka Tribune that repeated attacks on police across the country raised serious concerns about the state of law and order.

"This is not merely a matter of the security of police personnel; it is also linked to the state's capacity and authority to enforce the law. When criminals attack police in organised groups or snatch suspects from custody, a sense of insecurity spreads among ordinary people as well. A culture of impunity, political influence, a lack of public trust in police and the increasingly reckless behaviour of criminals may be contributing to these incidents," he said.

Calling for swift investigations and visible justice against those responsible, Haque said, "At the same time, rebuilding police professionalism, accountability and public trust is essential. Otherwise, such incidents could further complicate the law and order situation.

--IANS

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