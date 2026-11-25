Dhaka, Nov 25 (IANS) As many as 11 law enforcement personnel were injured in clashes with garment workers in Bangladesh's Gazipur on Wednesday amid protests demanding a hike in the minimum wage. More than 50 garment factories in the Gazipur industrial zone were closed on Wednesday amid workers' protests and attacks on factories, local media reported.

The incident took place in Gazipur's Salna, where workers held a protest at the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway against what they said was non-compliance with the Tk17,000 minimum wage, the Bangladesh-based Dhaka Tribune reported.

Police and Ansar members asked the protesters to clear the highway. However, some workers allegedly threw bricks and stones at law enforcement personnel, injuring five police personnel and five Ansar members.

Another police officer was injured after broken pieces of bricks were thrown at him near Maleker Bari. The injured law enforcement personnel were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Over 50 garment factories in the Gazipur industrial zone have been shut for Wednesday amid workers' protests and attacks on factories.

Authorities at 16 factories have announced a two-day closure on Wednesday and Thursday, while several others have announced closure for security reasons after reports of vandalism, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Several garment factories were allegedly attacked and vandalised on Monday, with groups of people allegedly pushing against factory gates. The people vandalised factories, damaged furniture and other property. Police said the attacks were conducted by outsiders posing as workers to create panic among factory owners and employees.

Superintendent of police for the Gazipur industrial zone Amjad Hossain said authorities at 10 to 15 factories in Gazipur's Sreepur had declared a holiday for two days, while over 50 other factories had declared a shutdown for Wednesday.

Meanwhile, garment workers continued to hold protests in Ashulia industrial zone near Dhaka to demand an increase in the minimum wages, Dhaka Tribune reported. As many as 22 factories remained shut while workers stopped production at 10 other factories. As many as 10 factories declared general holidays, and two more remained shut for other reasons.

--IANS

akl/dan