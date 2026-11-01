Sudesh Berry recalls his DD era: Was most recognized for playing Inspector Bharat

Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Veteran actor Sudesh Berry revisited his memorable DD-era while speaking exclusively to IANS. He revealed that he was most adored by the viewers for playing Inspector Bharat in the popular show 'Suhaag'.

When asked which of his characters gave him the most recognition, Berry said that his role as Crime Branch Inspector Bharat Chattopadhyay in DD's mystery crime thriller 'Suhaag' was the best part of his career to date.

"People really admired the role of Inspector Bharat," he told IANS.

For the unversed, 'Suhaag' aired on DD from 14 June 1999 to 4 November 2002. Directed by Gautam Adhikari and produced by Shri Adhikari Brothers Limited, the project also featured Amit Kapoor as Crime Branch Sub Inspector Shrivastav.

The drama revolved around Inspector Bharat and his assistant Inspector Srivastav solving crimes, mostly murder mysteries as a team.

During the interaction, Berry also revealed that "Part 2 of the show has also come out now."

A reboot of the series called 'Suraag 2.0' premiered on DD National on 21 September 2026.

Produced by Kailashnath Adhikari and Ravi Adhikari under Sri Adhikari Brothers, the show features Sai Ketan Rao and Jigyasa Singh as the lead. It might be exciting to know that Berry has returned as Inspector Bharat for the second instalment of the beloved drama.

Berry further revealed during the interaction that he got a lot of praise for his portrayal as Thakur Loha Singh in 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo'.

Headlined by Ratan Rajput, the project also saw Abhishek Rawat, Mukul Harish, Richa Mukherjee, Dipika Kakar, Aditya Lakhia, Roopa Ganguly and Sukirti Kandpal as the primary cast, along with others.

Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary of Swastik Pictures, 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo' premiered on 16 March 2009 on Zee TV.

The show was however taken off air in February 2011 after completing more than 400 episodes.

--IANS

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