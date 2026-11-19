Tokyo, Nov 19 (IANS) Emphasising on the importance of stronger India-Japan ties, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday said the two countries, as significant Indo-Pacific nations with a long history of friendship, can play a greater role in shaping the global order.

He made the remarks while addressing the joint press conference alongside Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Japan's Minister of Defence Shinjiro Koizumi and Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Toshimitsu Motegi following the conclusion of the India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' Dialogue (2+2) in Tokyo.

Highlighting the potential of the bilateral partnership in contributing to global affairs, EAM said, “We are two significant nations of the Indo-Pacific with a long and continuous history of friendship and goodwill. As we enter an era where each nation has to step up its contributions to the global order, a stronger India-Japan relationship can certainly play a more important role. Our 2+2 discussions today and the understandings we reached were a very good step in that direction."

EAM Jaishankar noted that the 2+2 meeting took place amid global uncertainties, with ongoing conflicts, economic volatility and the lingering effects of the Covid pandemic raising concerns over energy, trade, food and health security.

“This 2+2 meeting takes place at a time when the global order is being subjected to multiple shocks. There are two major ongoing conflicts whose impact has been felt even in distant regions. Coupled with the growing economic volatility and the after-effects of the Covid pandemic, there are very strong concerns about energy, trade, food and health security. As we seek to secure ourselves on these fronts, trusted and substantive partnerships like ours become more valuable,” he mentioned.

Reiterating the shared commitment of India and Japan to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, EAM Jaishankar said that the two countries, along with their Quad partners, must contribute more towards global welfare amid changing geopolitical realities.

“Now, these developments take place even as the strategic landscape of the Indo-Pacific remains complex. We are two nations committed to keeping the Indo-Pacific free and open. In that endeavour, we are joined by other Quad partners as well. The reality is that old assumptions may no longer hold true and each one of us will have to make a greater contribution to global good. These are done through initiatives and activities which are national, bilateral or with like-minded partners. Our discussions today addressed the entire spectrum,” EAM stated.

The External Affairs Minister also drew attention to the growing weaponisation of connectivity, resources and supply chains, while stressing the need for greater resilience and alternative options in view of their implications for national security.

“We also spoke about a growing tendency to weaponize connectivity, resources, services, supply chains and market shares. Many of these have direct implications for our national security. Strengthening resilience and exploring new options must be seen in that context. Concerns about connectivity and chokepoints have grown in the light of experiences in the Gulf,” he stated.

Underscoring the importance of maritime cooperation, EAM Jaishankar said, “Ensuring that maritime trade, which is at the heart of international commerce, functions smoothly is imperative. Our maritime cooperation can help make a difference. And our discussions on this were particularly timely. We also agreed on the importance of adhering to international law in this context.”

EAM further highlighted that India and Japan share a vision of a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world

“The big picture that our cooperation seeks to support is a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world. In tandem, India and Japan have been strong proponents of reformed multilateralism,” he noted.

Earlier, EAM Jaishankar joined his Japanese counterpart for the unveiling of a logo to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Japan in 2027.

"Glad to hold the 19th Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with FM Motegi of Japan. Reviewed the entire gamut of our bilateral cooperation, focussing on strengthening economic security and deepening G2G, B2B and P2P linkages. Our discussions also covered challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific, regional hotspots, global issues, and multilateral cooperation," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after discussions with the Japanese Foreign Minister.

EAM Jaishankar also met Taro Aso, Vice President of Japan’s Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), discussing with him ways to deepen bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

“We agreed on the need to strengthen our strategic, economic & energy security cooperation. Valuing his sentiments & commitment towards deepening our partnership across government, businesses & people,” EAM posted on X.

Additionally, sharing a glimpse of his meeting with former Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono at LDP headquarters, EAM took to X and posted: “Great to see Fmr. FM Taro Kono at LDP headquarters.”

--IANS

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