Brussels, Nov 19 (IANS) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth highlighted the "phenomenal transformation" in India across various sectors - including infrastructure, digital payments, defence production and connectivity - while addressing members of the Indian community at the Indian Embassy in Brussels on Thursday,

Seth said that the image and prestige of India has increased phenomenally and stressed that the Indian community has a crucial part in sharing the success story of the country. He also paid floral tribute at the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the Indian Embassy and interacted with the Embassy officials and members of the Indian community in Belgium.

"Addressing a gathering at the Indian Embassy in Brussels, RRM highlighted the phenomenal transformation in India in various sectors including infrastructure, digital payments, defence production and connectivity. He observed that India has become a consequential global voice. He added that the image and prestige of India has surged phenomenally and as the face of Bharat abroad, the Indian community has a crucial role in sharing this success story," the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

On Wednesday, Seth held a meeting with Belgium's Minister of Defence Theo Francken and discussed various aspects of ongoing defence cooperation between both countries.

"Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth was warmly received by Minister of Defence of Belgium, Mr Theo Francken, in the Belgian Ministry of Defence in Brussels, on 18 November 2026. Their interaction reflects the strong bilateral defence cooperation and increasing strategic convergence as India and Belgium further broaden and expand the scope of their defence and strategic partnership," the Directorate of Public Relations of the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

Seth also attended the third Schuman Security and Defence Forum held in Brussels on November 17-18. The forum brought together senior decision-makers from more than 85 partner countries, European Union (EU) Member States, high-level representatives of the EU, international and regional organisations, as well as leading think tanks and academia.

MoS Seth held a meeting with Armenia's Minister of Defence Suren Papikyan on the sidelines of Schuman Security and Defence Forum, where both sides noted the expanding defence cooperation and defence industrial partnership.

The Minister of State also met European Parliament President Roberta Metsola at the inaugural ceremony of the forum on Wednesday and thanked her for strongly backing the strategic partnership between India and the European Union (EU).

"Raksha Rajya Mantri interacted with Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament at the inaugural ceremony of the Schuman Security & Defence Forum 2026 in Brussels. RRM recalled recent high-level exchanges between India and the European Parliament and thanked President Metsola for her strong support to the India-EU Strategic Partnership," the Directorate of Public Relations of the Ministry of Defence posted on X.

Seth also met Japan's State Minister of Defence Kiyoshi Odawara and underlined the Special Strategic and Global Partnership between the two nations.

--IANS

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