Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Politician and author Shashi Tharoor will be making his debut as a TV host with Discovery's forthcoming docuseries 'Itihasa: Ramayana Beyond Borders'.

Scheduled to premiere on December 7 in India, the four-part series will trace how the Ramayana has travelled across parts of Asia over centuries.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have already dropped the promo of the series, providing viewers with an initial glimpse.

Shedding light on his next venture, Dr. Shashi Tharoor said, “In addition to its obvious religious significance, the Ramayana has always held my literary interest, as a story that has travelled across centuries and cultures. I have spent years encountering and reading about its many tellings, each of which reveals something about the society that shaped it."

"So, when Discovery approached me to host a series racing the epic's journey across Asia, it was an easy choice, since I have long believed that its richness and cultural reach deserve wider recognition. Discovery has a distinctive ability to bring history and culture to a large audience, and I am delighted to be associated with a series that takes this exploration across borders," he went on to add.

The four-episode series will chronicle the journey of Rama, Sita, Hanuman, and Ravana, the prominent characters of 'Ramayana'. The show will trace the epic’s passage from Cambodia, Sri Lanka and Thailand to the Philippines, Indonesia, and all the way to Malaysia.

The series has been co-directed by Sujata Kulshreshtha and Abhimanyu Tewari from Wide Angle Films.

'Itihasa: Ramayana Beyond Borders', hosted by Shashi Tharoor, is expected to premiere on December 7, 2026, at 09:00 PM on Discovery and Discovery +

One episode of the docuseries will air every week. It will be available in multiple languages such as Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam and Kannada.

--IANS

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