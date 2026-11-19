Gandhinagar, Nov 19 (IANS) The Gujarat government on Thursday launched a statewide food safety drive, ‘Operation Health’, to inspect hotels, restaurants and dhabas along National Highways and major State Highways, with officials directed to take strict action against food adulteration and unhygienic practices.

The special inspection campaign is being conducted by the state Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, following a review meeting chaired by Minister of State for Health, Praful Pansheriya, with senior officials of the Health Department and the FDCA.

During the meeting, Pansheriya directed officials to intensify inspections of establishments serving food, particularly those located along highway corridors, to ensure that customers and travellers are provided with safe and hygienic food.

The minister said special instructions had been issued to the designated officers of all districts, including municipal corporations, to ensure the effective implementation of the campaign.

Inspections of hotels, restaurants and dhabas along national highways and major state highways will be carried out under the direct supervision of the respective district designated officers.

The Food Safety Officers have been directed to conduct online inspections of establishments through the Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal, to ensure transparency and accountability. The government has also instructed food establishments to strictly follow prescribed hygiene standards.

Cooks and other employees involved in food preparation and handling must wear caps, aprons and hand gloves, while kitchens and surrounding premises must maintain proper cleanliness.

Pansheriya warned that negligence affecting the health of citizens and travellers would not be tolerated. Food samples will be collected wherever officials suspect adulteration or other violations during inspections.

Establishments found violating the provisions of Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards Act will face punitive action, which could include improvement notices, suspension of licences or their permanent cancellation, depending on the nature of the violations.

The administration will also deploy its 'Food Safety on Wheels' units to conduct inspections and on-the-spot testing of food products as part of the drive.

Appealing to food business operators across Gujarat, particularly hotel, restaurant and dhaba owners, the minister urged them to voluntarily comply with food safety laws and hygiene requirements.

He emphasised that adherence to these standards was mandatory for all food business operators.

The campaign is aimed at strengthening food safety monitoring across the state, with particular attention to establishments catering to highway commuters and travellers.

- IANS

mys/mr