Wellington, Nov 19 (IANS) New Zealand batter Henry Nicholls said his approach to batting has remained largely unchanged despite moving up the order to number three following Kane Williamson’s retirement, adding that his focus has always been on building an innings and keeping things simple.

Nicholls, who scored an unbeaten 113 on the opening day of the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve on Thursday, has taken up the crucial number three position previously occupied by Williamson, who is widely regarded as one of New Zealand’s finest batters at the position.

Asked about the adjustments he has made while moving up from number six to number three and the challenge of filling Williamson’s shoes, Nicholls said he has been accustomed to batting at different positions throughout his career.

“Depending on where you bat, the order can be a little bit different, but for me, I’ve sort of been quite used to batting anywhere, really. First-class cricket and white-ball cricket as well,” he said in the post-day press conference.

“Definitely, there is some more challenge. You are in a bit earlier, obviously, if you are batting at three, but my game plan has always been pretty similar regardless of where it is, just trying to build an innings and keep it pretty simple,” he added.

The left-hander played a crucial role in New Zealand’s recovery after India reduced the hosts to 70/5 in the opening session. Nicholls joined Glenn Phillips at the crease, and the duo stitched together an unbeaten 173-run partnership for the sixth wicket to take New Zealand to 243/5 at stumps.

Nicholls credited Phillips’ counterattacking approach for easing the pressure on him during the partnership, allowing him to concentrate on building his innings.

“That partnership and the way Glenn played really alleviated my role. I was just able to go about it in the way he counter-attacked, which certainly made it a bit easier for me,” he said.

Nicholls remained unbeaten on 113 off 221 deliveries, registering his fifth Test century at the Basin Reserve, while Phillips was not out on 94 off 182 balls.

The 34-year-old also reflected on his return to the New Zealand Test side after spending a few years away from the team, saying his priority during that period was to enjoy his cricket rather than focus on securing a comeback.

“It had been a few years. “But for me, being out of the team and not being in the Black Caps meant that I obviously wanted to return, but it wasn’t a real focus,” Nicholls said.

“It was just about trying to play cricket the way I wanted to play and enjoy it. Since coming back in, it’s about leaning back into that as well,” he added.

Acknowledging the challenge posed by the conditions on opening day, Nicholls said the pitch appeared to improve for batting as the day progressed, despite India’s early success with the ball.

"I know the challenge of Test cricket, and it really was a challenge today. The wicket playing later in the day looks, well, obviously, better than earlier in the day," he said.

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/52, while Anshul Kamboj and Akash Deep each claimed one wicket.

--IANS

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