New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Lando Norris and Max Verstappen, among other Formula 1 drivers, are confident about F1's decision to race in the Middle East. The 2026 finale is set to go as planned in the Middle East, with the last two rounds scheduled to take place in Qatar and Abu Dhabi. F1 had kept Imola on standby as a finale amid the ongoing US-Iran war, but the F1 chiefs last week confirmed that they will push the season to end as planned.

Speaking ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix in the United States, before those two final races, Norris remained confident of going to the Middle East region.

"I mean, honestly, I'm just looking forward to it. From my side, I'm fine," Norris told the media during the press conference ahead of the Las Vegas race.

"It is a big team that we travel with, and it is more, 'what do they think?' But I have my friend's wedding in Bahrain next week, so I was planning on going there anyway, and then going on to Qatar and Abu Dhabi. So, from my side, it is not a concern. I just don't believe that this sport would put us at risk," he added.

Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas and Lance Stroll were also on the same page with Norris on F1's decision during the presser. "No, I'm going to be racing there for sure. No concerns, because Lando said, you know, if the sport, if Formula One decides that we're going there, they wouldn't go there if there's not a clear plan or if they didn't know that it's going to be safe. So, yeah, I'm pretty sure it's going to be fine, so no concern from my side," Bottas, who has penned an extension with Cadillac for 2027, said.

Stroll was quite brief in his view, saying "same".

Meanwhile, Verstappen, as quoted by the BBC, has stated that he "trusts" F1 over the decision. "I trust F1 and FIA to make the right call on that, right?

"I don't have all the intel. I'm not an officer. I just hope that they make the right call on that. And that's all that you can rely on, really. They also send over their findings and understanding. So I trust them," the four-time champion said.

Meanwhile, he had earlier voiced his opposition to going to the region. "Normally, I am happy to go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi, but you know, when there is a war nearby, and if some of the countries are in conflict with each other, then I think we shouldn't go," Verstappen had said in September.

--IANS

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