New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday questioned Indian Inc. on whether it had created more employment and raised the incomes of employees following corporate tax reductions and other economic reforms undertaken by the government to boost industry and facilitate the ease of doing business.

Addressing the FICCI Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention here, the Prime Minister said the government had reduced corporate tax rates, provided income tax relief, simplified compliance and signed trade agreements to improve opportunities for Indian businesses. However, industry also needed to demonstrate that it has passed on these benefits in the form of more jobs in the economy and higher wages for employees.

The Prime Minister pointed out that businesses should not expect the government alone to drive the country's development and need to be partners in the growth process.

PM Modi also urged the captains of industry to develop concrete strategies to take advantage of India's expanding network of free trade agreements, instead of relying on the government to identify opportunities.

The Prime Minister said Indian consumers deserved the same quality of products that companies offered in overseas markets, and businesses should not take India's large domestic consumer base for granted.

Questioning the practice of marketing products as being of export quality which are considered superior, PM Modi said, "My countrymen deserve quality goods."

The Prime Minister also called for greater investment in domestic manufacturing capabilities, particularly in sectors where India remains dependent on imports.

He cited the example of pharmaceuticals, where India is regarded as the pharmacy of the world but continues to import billions of dollars worth of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates. The Prime Minister urged companies to identify ingredients that could be manufactured competitively in India and invest in the technologies needed to reduce this dependence.

He also highlighted the aluminium and steel sectors in which India possessed substantial raw material resources but continued to depend on imports for certain specialised products.

Agriculture and food processing were another area of concern. PM Modi said India's share of global agricultural exports remained around 2–2.5 per cent despite its large agricultural production base.

He urged businesses to invest in food processing and value addition, particularly products designed for overseas demand, rather than concentrating only on domestic consumption.

--IANS

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