New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) tried to bring back Marcus Stoinis from Punjab Kings (PBKS) before eventually landing Sam Curran, but the two franchises could not agree on terms, LSG’s Global Director of Cricket Tom Moody revealed.

Curran joined LSG from Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a trade deal that took Mohammed Shami and M Siddharth the other way. “Sam Curran wasn’t the only all-rounder we considered. We were in talks with Punjab Kings for Marcus Stoinis, and he’s played for LSG before.

“He is a dynamic player and more of a power hitter who can take the game away in the middle overs, and he gives you a genuine option with the ball as well. Sam, on the other hand, is a seam-up all-rounder who can swing the new ball, bowl at the death, and his batting is different too. Both are quality players, but they bring different things to a team.

“In a trade, both parties need to feel they’ve got a fair deal. Neither side should walk away feeling like they’ve been ripped off, and that is what makes a trade work. We couldn’t find common ground with Punjab Kings for Stoinis. So, in the end, we went with Sam Curran, and we are very happy with what he brings to the squad,” Moody said on JioStar.

Moody admitted that losing Shami was not easy, but felt that they moved ahead, as LSG has a young pace bowling group that has grown strong enough to cover his absence, while Curran fills an all-rounder gap that hurt the side last season.

“Just recently, we had the trade with Rajasthan Royals involving Mohammed Shami and Siddharth, and we got Sam Curran in return. With a heavy heart, we let go of Shami. He is a modern icon of the game and has had such a decorated career in India.

“But with the emergence of players like Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan, and the pace bowlers behind them in Akash Singh and Arjun Tendulkar, we felt we had the depth in our bowling unit to afford that trade.

“One of the things we were really missing was that all-rounder in our top six or top seven, to give us the flexibility to play different combinations and bat deep, which we could not do last season.

“With Sam Curran’s addition, we now have a left-arm seam option with the new ball, someone who can bowl at the death, and a batter who can bat anywhere in the middle order. That kind of all-round ability is exactly what we needed to balance our XI, and Sam Curran solves that issue for us,” he added.

LSG have made several big changes ahead of the 2027 season by releasing the likes of Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje and Wanindu Hasaranga. Moody said the franchise was still looking to make more trade signings before the window closes on December 10, ahead of the auction in Goa on December 16.

“The trade window is still very much on our mind. We are always open to strengthening our squad, and the trade window is one way we can do that. There are a lot of quality players available in the market, and we are looking at every opportunity. Having the purse we currently carry gives us the flexibility to go after those opportunities.”

--IANS

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