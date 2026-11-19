Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Gul Panag shared a series of glimpses from her niece Sanjana's wedding, giving a peek into the celebrations and traditions of a big Punjabi family wedding.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dor’ actress penned a heartfelt note about what makes Punjabi weddings special, from the elaborate outfits and jewellery to the delicious food, family conversations, dancing and endless celebrations. Sharing a series of her photos, Gul wrote, “There's something about our big Punjabi family weddings. The clothes, the chaos, the jewellery that comes out of lockers, the conversations that pick up exactly where they left off years ago. The incredible food, our unapologetic enthusiasm for celebration and that remarkable ability to find yet another occasion to dress up.”

Reflecting on how family weddings change as one grows older, the actress added that she had now moved from being one of the girls at family gatherings to becoming one of the aunts, although her wardrobe had yet to catch up.

Gul also shared her emotional connection with the bride, revealing that Sanjana had been born in front of her. Watching her niece grow up and become a bride was therefore a particularly special experience. "Watching her become the most beautiful bride has been an altogether different kind of emotional experience. And the lovely, lovely boy she has married, Shaurya," she added.

The actress further spoke about the joy of watching the next generation embrace wedding traditions and carry them forward. Recalling the five days of celebrations, she described them as a mix of dressing up, reminiscing, laughing, dancing and sharing emotional moments with family.

She also hinted at some interesting behind-the-scenes wedding moments, mentioning a little bit of "begging, borrowing and stealing" in her post.

“There’s something rather special about watching the next generation get married. About seeing familiar rituals from a different vantage point. And realising that we are now the generation responsible for carrying many of these traditions forward. Five days of dressing up, reminiscing, laughing, dancing and, of course, crying together. And a little bit of begging, borrowing and stealing. More on that as you swipe,” added Gul.

One of the images also featured Gul talking about an unexpected outfit choice for the wedding. She revealed that despite having all her outfits planned and ready for the celebrations, she spotted a pink ensemble just before leaving and decided to wear it on a whim. Adding a humorous touch, she wrote that even five days of carefully planned wedding looks could not rule out a little spontaneity.

The carousel of pictures showed Gul enjoying every bit of the Punjabi wedding festivities. From dressing up in colourful traditional outfits to applying mehendi, the actress offered glimpses of the fun, fashion and family traditions that made the five-day celebrations special. She was also seen posing with family members and soaking in the wedding festivities.

--IANS

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