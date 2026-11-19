New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) The European Commission has launched an investigation into a cyberattack that targeted multiple internal systems and may have exposed sensitive personnel data, a report has said.

The Commission said it has taken measures to contain the incident and secure affected systems, though authorities are still assessing the full extent of the disruption and any potential data compromise, as per Politico report.

A spokesperson for the European Commission said the institution had responded to what it described as a detected cyber campaign and informed affected parties in line with established procedures.

The incident disrupted several internal applications used by Commission staff, affecting functions related to human resources, payroll administration, leave management and medical reimbursements.

In addition, some services were temporarily taken offline as a precaution before being gradually restored.

Officials investigating the breach are yet to determine whether staff members' personal information was accessed or extracted during the attack.

The uncertainty surrounding the scale of the incident has reportedly limited internal communication while forensic assessments continue.

The disruption is understood to have persisted for more than a week, impacting several operational platforms and prompting senior EU officials to closely monitor the situation.

The matter was reportedly discussed at high-level meetings involving the Commission's top management and digital services teams.

The report further said the European Union's cybersecurity response body, CERT-EU, had earlier detected malicious actors exploiting an artificial intelligence-powered vulnerability assessment tool that is publicly available.

Investigators are examining whether similar techniques were used in the attack on Commission systems.

However, the Commission has not publicly disclosed details regarding the attackers.

The incident adds to a growing number of high-profile cyber disruptions reported globally in recent weeks as governments, public institutions and major corporations grapple with increasingly sophisticated digital threats.

--IANS

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