‘Strengthen people’s trust in BJP’: Gujarat CM's message to party workers on New Year

Gandhinagar, Nov 16 (IANS) Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday called upon BJP workers in Gujarat to strengthen the trust people have placed in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party by ensuring that the benefits of government welfare schemes reach ordinary households.

Addressing a New Year get-together at the BJP's state headquarters in Gandhinagar, Patel said party workers must renew their commitment to public service and work with greater enthusiasm and dedication in the coming year.

“The people have placed their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party. We must work with renewed resolve in the New Year to further strengthen this affection and trust,” Patel said while extending greetings on Gujarati New Year and Vikram Samvat 2083.

He said more than 50 crore people had been brought out of poverty under PM Modi's leadership, describing it as a "significant achievement".

"Government schemes formulated under the Prime Minister's leadership had kept ordinary citizens at their centre, while BJP workers had helped take their benefits to households, bringing changes to people's lives," he said.

Referring to PM Modi's guiding principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas’, Patel said party workers should embrace the philosophy and work towards realising the vision of a developed India and a developed Gujarat.

The programme was attended by state BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh and state party president Jagdish Vishwakarma, along with state organisation general secretary Ratnakar, BJP national secretary Rohan Gupta, state general secretaries Aniruddh Dave, Dr Prashant Korat, Ajay Brahmbhatt and Hitendrasingh Chauhan, state ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior party leaders, office-bearers, workers and supporters.

Chugh said the past 12 years under PM Modi's leadership had witnessed efforts to improve the lives of crores of poor people by extending basic facilities and development benefits to their households.

“More than 50 crore poor people have risen above the poverty line, and the light of Diwali has reached their homes,” he said, adding that four crore poor families had received permanent houses, drinking water had reached 19 crore households, and poor families had been provided with cooking gas connections and toilets.

He said PM Modi's efforts to provide drinking water to every household during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister were now benefiting crores of families across the country.

Describing this as the real meaning of Diwali, Chugh said: "The government was also working towards providing houses to another three crore poor families."

Chugh further said India is among the world's fastest-growing economies, with a growth rate of 7.8 per cent. He called upon party workers to contribute towards bringing positive changes to the lives of ordinary and poor families.

Recalling PM Modi's association with Gujarat, Chugh said: "Party workers in the state were particularly fortunate to have received his guidance and leadership both as Chief Minister and as the organisation's General Secretary."

Vishwakarma said the year is significant as PM Modi had completed 25 years in public life and service to the nation.

“A BJP worker is distinctive because he remains constantly among the people and works to bring the benefits of development into the lives of ordinary families,” Vishwakarma said.

He added that efforts are being made under the leadership of PM Modi at the Centre and Patel in Gujarat to ensure that the benefits of various welfare schemes reach people across the state.

Vishwakarma also announced that New Year get-togethers would be organised in all 182 Assembly constituencies of the state on November 22.

"The programmes would provide an opportunity for party workers to meet page committee members, supporters, prominent citizens and social leaders and strengthen public outreach," he said.

--IANS

mys/dan