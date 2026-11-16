Operation Sindoor forces Lashkar, Jaish to change recruitment, funding strategies

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) India's response to the Pahalgam terror attack marked a significant shift in the way terrorist groups operating from Pakistan conduct their activities.

Following Operation Sindoor last year, these outfits were forced to undertake considerable restructuring and rebuild parts of their operational networks.

Their recruitment methods and funding mechanisms have also undergone substantial changes.

One of the notable developments in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor has been the change in recruitment patterns adopted by the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

The Lashkar was in fact the first to adopt to the Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia (HAYI) model of recruitment.

An Intelligence Bureau official explained that this model of recruitment by the Pakistan-based terror groups has been in force since March-April 2026.

"This is not a conventional form of recruitment. The idea is to move past the traditional model of recruitment so that the radar on the recruits is hardly anything. Moreover, this is also a cost-effective form of recruitment," the official said.

The HAYI recruitment that the LeT and JeM have been following is a crowd sourced recruitment pattern. Instead of having men on the ground scout for targets, handlers use everyday messaging to rope in recruits.

The persons, who are chosen are non-ideological recruits, who are offered a modest sum of money.

With the motto, 'violence as a service', these recruits indulge in vandalism and stabbing of random persons.

An official said that the HAYI model offers terror groups layered subcontracting and plausible deniability. The primary idea is to indulge in violent acts such as targeted killings and mass stabbings in crowded places.

"There is plausible deniability because several intermediaries operate between state-sponsored terror groups such as Jaish and Lashkar and the perpetrators on the ground. When a recruit is apprehended, tracing the operation back to the state-sponsored terror outfit becomes difficult," the official noted.

Another official said that the Shehzad Bhatti followed the HAYI model. However, intelligence inputs suggest that in addition to other parts of the country, the HAYI model will be used by the Lashkar and Jaish extensively in Jammu and Kashmir.

Smuggling weapons and facilitating infiltration have become increasingly difficult due to heightened security measures. The HAYI model would focus on using knives as opposed to smuggled military grade weapons.

"The attacks would focus more on soft yet high-visibility targets. In addition to this, the recruits have also been instructed to ramp up information warfare," the official added.

Officials say that counterterrorism operations would face a major challenge as these groups bring in such changes.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is also proving to be a challenge as terror groups have been using them extensively.

The HAYI model is a whole new challenge for the security forces, officials say.

For outfits such as the Jaish and Lashkar, recruitments are not the sole worry. They have to think about funding, which has been hard to come by in recent times. This is to do with India's counter-terrorism offensive and also international pressure that has been building especially at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

The HAYI model focuses extensively on low-cost recruits and requires hardly any preparation. Recruits just barge into crowded places without having to carry out an intensive reconnaissance process. The cost to the state-sponsored group is hardly anything and this helps these outfits in saving money.

Moreover, it eliminates to a large extent the need to raise funds and this automatically keeps the pressure low on them when international groups are tracking terror funding.

Officials say that the HAYI model also comes in at a time when groups such as the Islamic State, Al-Qaeda, JeM and LeT have shifted away from centralised banking reserves to decentralised digital wallets.

The Al-Qaeda has been relying heavily on its African affiliates to raise funds, while the Islamic State has been sustaining operations with the help of local extortion, kidnapping, illicit smuggling and cryptocurrency transfers.

The Lashkar, on the other hand, has been depending completely on its welfare groups such as the Khidmat-e-Khalq which was set to up to back its political wing, the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML).

However, a majority of these funds that are raised which look legal in status are in reality being diverted to the primary terror group, the Lashkar.

The Jaish has been actively pushing for digital crowdfunding. It has been using more than 250 Pakistani digital wallet such as EasyPaisa and SadaPay. It has also rebranded itself as the Al-Murabitun to avoid international scrutiny.

In 2015, the LeT ranked seventh in the top ten in the list of richest terror organisations. Its annual turnover stood at $100 million. By 2022-23, the annual turnover fell to $75 million. Current estimates suggest that the turnover could be in the range of $40-50 million annually.

Terror groups, especially the Lashkar and Jaish, have been hit the hardest both by India's operations and international pressure. This has led them to reinvent their strategy, while also keeping cost of operations lower.

The HAYI model fits perfectly into their scheme of things and one could expect these groups to use this more in the days to come, an official said.

-- IANS

vn/snj/khz