November 16, 2026 8:13 PM हिंदी

Devesh Chaturvedi, Pushpendra Garg assume office as National Sports Board chairperson, member

Devesh Chaturvedi, Pushpendra Garg assume office as National Sports Board chairperson, member (Credit: PIB)

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) The National Sports Board’s (NSB) new leadership team assumed office on Monday in New Delhi. Devesh Chaturvedi, IAS (Retd.), assumed his role as the NSB Chairperson, while Commodore (Retd.) Pushpendra Kumar Garg joined as an NSB Member.

The appointment of the NSB Chairperson and Member has been approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

Established under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, and operationalised through the National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules, 2026, the National Sports Board serves as India’s apex central authority for granting recognition to National Sports Bodies and ensuring their adherence to governance, financial, and ethical standards.

The appointment for the post of Chairperson and two members in the National Sports Board was made by the Central Government on the recommendations of the Search-cum-Selection Committee, constituted in terms of Rule 3(3) of National Sports Board (Search-cum-Selection Committee) Rules, 2026, from amongst persons of ability, integrity and standing, having knowledge or practical experience in the field of public administration, sports governance, sports law and other related fields.

The salary and other terms and conditions of the appointment of Chairperson and Members, NSB, are governed by the provisions of the National Sports Governance (National Sports Board) Rules, 2026.

The selection was done by a committee tasked to recommend a panel of names for the positions of Chairperson and two Members of the Board, from among persons of ability, integrity and standing, having knowledge or practical experience in the field of public administration, sports governance, sports law and other related fields.

The National Sports Board (Search-cum-Selection Committee) Rules, 2026 set in motion the process of selection of Chairperson and Members of the National Sports Board, and acted as the central authority responsible for granting board recognition to National Sports Bodies and ensuring compliance with governance, financial and ethical standards.

The National Sports Board acts as the central authority for granting board recognition to National Sports Bodies and ensuring compliance with governance, financial and ethical standards.

--IANS

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