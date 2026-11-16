PGTI Tour: Top stars in action as Digboi Masters Golf returns for 26th edition

Digboi (Assam), Nov 16 (IANS) Digboi is all set to host the 26th edition of the Masters Golf tournament -- the premier golf tournament, which will be held under the aegis of the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) from November 17 to 20 at the picturesque Digboi Golf Links. The Rs 1 crore event marks the start of the 2026-27 PGTI season.

The Pro-Am event was held on November 15. The event will feature a field of 120 professionals. The top 50 players and ties will make the cut after round two.

The IndianOil SERVO Masters has a special place in the history of Indian professional golf as it is the longest-running tournament on the Indian domestic circuit and on the PGTI.

The tournament is well-established as North-East India’s premier professional golf event in terms of the prize money on offer, the strong field it attracts every year, the top-class playing conditions and the high level of competition on display.

This year’s tournament field features leading Indian professionals including Om Prakash Chouhan (former champion), Rashid Khan, Mohd Azhar, Akshay Sharma, Honey Baisoya and Manu Gandas, to name a few.

There are 12 foreign professionals participating from five different countries. The prominent foreigners in the field are Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain and Md Akbar Hossain; Nepal’s Subash Tamang; Japan’s Koichiro Ishika and Taiga Tanaka; Malaysia’s Muhammad Nafis Najmie Bin Darnalis; and Bhutan’s Nim Dorji Tamang.

The Digboi-based professionals in the field include Biren Karmokar, Deepraj Chetia, Dulal Kalowar, Deven Bhumij and Alok Barua.

A S Sahney, Chairman, said, “We are very proud to host the longest-running tournament on the Indian domestic golf circuit in association with the DP World PGTI. After celebrating the silver jubilee of the event in 2025, this year’s edition is once again special for us as from 11th December this year we will be beginning the 125th-year celebrations of Digboi Refinery, the oldest refinery in this part of the world, which is also closely associated with the Digboi Golf Links. It is a milestone that we at IndianOil are very proud of. We are therefore very excited about hosting the professionals this year as we begin the countdown to the 125th anniversary of the Digboi Refinery in 2027.”

Amandeep Johl, CEO, DP World PGTI, said, “We thank IndianOil and Mr A S Sahney (Chairman, IndianOil) for their continued support to Indian professional golf. Digboi has earned its place on India’s professional golf calendar through IndianOil’s sustained commitment to the game.

"We look forward to beginning the new DP World PGTI season in Digboi and building on a partnership that has created valuable opportunities for our players. With several leading Order of Merit players in the field, golf enthusiasts in Assam can look forward to watching high-quality golf and seeing these professionals showcase their skills,” he added.

--IANS

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