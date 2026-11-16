25 pc drop in sexual crimes against women, children in Delhi since 2016: Report (Ld)

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Sexual crimes against women and children have shown a marked downward trend in Delhi since 2016, with registration of rape cases coming down by nearly 25 per cent during the last nine years, said a police report presented to the Union Home Ministry.

The report indicates that number of cases of rape and sexual offences against children stood at 2,155 in 2016 and dropped to 1,608 in 2025.

Expecting a similar fall in these cases in the current year, the report added that as many as 1,225 cases of rape and sexual assault against children under POCSO have been registered in Delhi between January 1 and October 31, 2026.

The Delhi Police told the Ministry that they have filed chargesheets in 81 per cent of these 1,225 cases registered in the current year.

Suggesting an improvement in women and child safety in the city, the report pointed to a drop of 63 per cent in molestation cases and a drop of 59 per cent in cases of outraging modesty of women during the last nine years, an official source said.

"Molestation cases registered in the city have come down from 918 in 2016 to 337 in 2025. The number of cases of outraging the modesty of women came down from 4,165 in 2016 to 1,708 in 2025," the report said.

The report, prepared after Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month asked Delhi Police officials to make a three-month action plan on women's safety, also highlighted the utility of special Pink Booths created to help women in distress.

“Around 308 walk-in complainants are received daily at 125 Pink Booths. There are 24x7 women help desks at airports, railway and metro police stations," it said.

The report added that 6,000 CCTV cameras have been installed, and another 19,822 are being put in place at identified dark spots across the city; PCR vans are being deployed outside the gates of large parks and as many as 503 large green spaces have been provided gates and day-long security patrol.

The report said that after a security audit of 1,635 parks, steps have been launched to ensure that all public parks are equipped with fencing and boundary walls by January 26, 2027.

Sharing plans to make law enforcement more women-friendly, the Delhi Police said they plan to increase the strength of women in its force from 17.3 per cent to 25 per cent by 2030.

Highlighting other indicators of improvement in women's safety, the report said the response time of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS 112) has decreased from 11:53 to 8:02 minutes; 178 pink scooters are patrolling for an average of 7.4 hours per scooter, and 35 all-women PCR vans have been deployed in the city.

Other women safety measures highlighted in the report include holding 22,662 programmes to connect with 15.9 lakh citizens; self-defence programmes for 5.7 lakh participants and child safety programmes for 3.4 lakh people.

--IANS

rch/khz