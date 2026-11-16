November 16, 2026 8:14 PM हिंदी

Pomegranate prices double in Pakistan amid suspension of trade with Afghanistan: Report

Pomegranate prices double in Pakistan amid suspension of trade with Afghanistan: Report (File Image)

Kabul, Nov 16 (IANS) Pomegranate prices in Pakistan have more than doubled following the suspension of trade with Afghanistan, disrupting supplies of Afghan fruit and forcing traders to rely increasingly on local production, a report said.

“In Quetta, the capital of Balochistan province, high-quality pomegranates are selling for around 900 Pakistani rupees ($3) per kilogramme, compared with 400 rupees ($1.44) during the same period last year,” Afghanistan’s Ariana News reported, citing Arab News.

According to the report, traders say a 10-kilogramme crate of large pomegranates, which cost around 4,000 rupees ($14) in 2025, now sells for as much as 10,000 rupees ($36).

“The price increase comes as Pakistan, previously a major importer of Afghan pomegranates, faces reduced supplies following the suspension of bilateral trade and escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries,” the report stated.

According to Pakistan’s Bureau of Statistics, the country imported more than $18 million worth of pomegranates from Afghanistan in 2024, it said.

“Hajji Jalat Khan Achakzai, a former president of the Chaman Chamber of Commerce and an Afghan pomegranate importer, said the trade suspension has affected consumers as well as importers, transporters and clearing agents,” the report mentioned.

Achakzai said around 250 trucks carrying Afghan pomegranates previously entered Pakistan through Chaman regularly during the fruit season, which runs from mid-October to mid-December. He said local production in Balochistan was insufficient to meet demand across Pakistan and called on Kabul and Islamabad to resolve their differences and resume bilateral trade.

According to the report, Waheed Ahmed, head of the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Association, said the suspension of Afghan imports had created an opportunity for local growers in Balochistan, but warned that the disruption was damaging broader trade.

“Pakistan’s Commerce Ministry recently told a parliamentary committee that the country’s exports to Afghanistan had declined by around $1 billion since trade was suspended in 2025. It also estimated trade losses of $387 million between July and October this year due to regional conflicts, trade disruptions and rising transportation costs,” Ariana News stated.

--IANS

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