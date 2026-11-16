Bangladesh: Rights body raises alarm over assaults, arbitrary detention of lawyers

Paris, Nov 16 (IANS) A leading international human rights organisation on Monday strongly condemned physical harassment, assaults and detention of four lawyers across Bangladesh, warning that such incidents pose a serious threat to personal liberty and the independence of the legal profession.

Justice Makers Bangladesh in France (JMBF) said that the incidents were reported in Dhaka, Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar between November 10 and 14 and involved mob violence by workers affiliated with the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Citing media reports and information from its own reliable sources, JMBF said that lawyers were attacked on court premises, confined at home, or detained and handed over to police after being publicly humiliated.

On the evening of November 13, BNP’s youth wing Jubo Dal leader Rabiul Islam Nayan reportedly detained senior Supreme Court lawyer Mohiuddin Ahmed Rudra in the Shantinagar area of Dhaka. Rudra was physically harassed in front of his young son and subsequently handed over to officers at Paltan Police Station.

Referring to a video it received, the JMBF said Nayan cited Rudra’s work in securing bail for accused persons, while challenging how quickly the lawyer himself would be able to secure his own release.

“These remarks raise grave concerns that Rudra was targeted in retaliation for providing legal representation,” the rights body stated.

The following day, a Dhaka court ordered that Rudra be sent to prison in connection with an alleged attempted murder case during the BNP’s rally on October 28, 2023.

Highlighting the rising violence against lawyers, the JNBF said that during the early hours of November 14, local BNP activists reportedly confined M. Kamal Uddin at his rented residence in the CDA Tek area of Karnaphuli Upazila in Chittagong district.

He was physically harassed and handed over to police. Uddin is a member of the Chattogram District Bar Association and a former Additional Public Prosecutor.

The rights body further said that on November 10, two lawyers, Tanvir Mohammad Tamim and Zulfikar Zillu, were reportedly beaten and harassed within the court premises allegedly by BNP’s student wing, Chhatra Dal.

Expressing grave concern over the incident, JMBF said, "Political affiliation cannot confer immunity from prosecution. Equally, a lawyer’s political opinions, professional associations or representation of an accused person cannot justify violence, intimidation or retaliatory detention.”

JMBF Founder President Shahanur Islam called on Bangladeshi authorities to ensure police stations and court proceedings do not become instruments for legitimising political intimidation.

“We demand the immediate and unconditional release of Advocate Mohiuddin Ahmed Rudra, the withdrawal of the attempted murder charge against him, and independent investigations into all three incidents. Every person responsible for violence or unlawful confinement must face accountability through due process, regardless of political affiliation. Protecting lawyers is essential to protecting the rights of everyone who depends on the justice system,” he added.

The rights body urged the Bangladesh Bar Council, international legal organisations and relevant UN human rights mechanisms, including the Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, to monitor these cases and seek concrete measures to protect the legal profession.

--IANS

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