Sonia Gandhi says she penned the memoir to counter inaccurate family narratives

New Delhi, November 16 (IANS) Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi revealed that she penned her new memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, to correct years of inaccurate and distorted narratives surrounding her family, including her mother-in-law Indira Gandhi and husband Rajiv Gandhi, opting to present her personal life and experiences through her own eyes.

The Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson officially launched her much-anticipated memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love, in New Delhi.

Published by HarperCollins India, the book hit the market on November 10 and has already recorded robust sales, with publishers noting that more than two lakh copies have been sold in less than a week.

Speaking at the launch event, Sonia Gandhi shed light on her motivation for writing the memoir, revealing that she was initially hesitant to open up her private life to public discourse.

Encouraged by her children, Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, she decided to undertake the project to set the record straight.

Expressing gratitude for the public reception, Sonia Gandhi said that she was deeply touched by readers' affection, strong book sales, and critical feedback.

While noting that criticism is an unavoidable part of public life, she distinguished between harsh, ungrounded remarks and genuine, honest critiques.

The memoir has naturally sparked political discussions.

While the Congress party frames it as an intimate personal account, the BJP has raised questions regarding various historical and political aspects covered in the book.

Sonia Gandhi reiterated that her objective was not to invite political controversy, but to share authentic details of her experiences and relationships.

The high-profile launch event showcased a strong display of opposition unity, drawing numerous prominent political figures to the national capital.

Attendees included Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and several Chief Ministers such as Tamil Nadu's C. Joseph Vijay, Jharkhand's Hemant Soren, and Jammu and Kashmir's Omar Abdullah.

Other notable leaders present were Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule, Peoples Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti, Mamata-Trinamool Congress Abhishek Banerjee, and Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Gursharan Kaur, the wife of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh; and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Captain Amarinder Singh.

--IANS

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