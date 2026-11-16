David Fulton returns to Kent as director of cricket, succeeds Simon Cook

Canterbury, Nov 16 (IANS) Former Kent captain David Fulton will return to his home county as director of cricket, succeeding Simon Cook, and will take charge of the club's men's and women's cricket programmes from December 1.

Fulton, who spent 15 seasons with Kent as a player before retiring in 2006, will oversee the men's and women's pathways from age-group level to the first team. He will begin his new role ahead of the 2027 season.

"I'm extremely honoured to take on the role of director of cricket at my home county," Fulton said in a press release. "Kent has always been a huge part of my life as a fan, a player and a captain, and I can't wait to take up this new challenge.

"I want Kent members and the wider fanbase to be proud of our club and the way we play our cricket. I'm excited to get to work with our men's and women's coaching staff heading into the 2027 season and beyond."

Cook announced he would step down at the end of the 2026 season, following three years in the role at Canterbury. Having overseen Kent's promotion to Division One of the County Championship, he said he wanted to return to a "more hands-on role" as a coach.

Fulton scored 28 centuries and more than 12,000 first-class runs during his playing career with Kent. Following his retirement, he built a career in the media with Sky Sports, while continuing his involvement in coaching through Kent's pathway programme and the England Lions. He recently completed a Master's degree in Sport and Exercise Psychology at the University of Staffordshire.

Kent chief executive Michael Wilshaw praised Fulton’s credentials and said the club was confident he could build on the foundations established by Cook.

"David was outstanding through a thorough recruitment process and demonstrated a breadth of credibility, drive and ambition across men's, women's and pathway cricket, from age-group to first-team level," Wilshaw said.

"He will build on the strong foundations laid by Simon Cook, especially in terms of talent development for future years, as we work towards our goal of building competitive men's and women's teams that are predominantly comprised of Kent-produced players. I know that our members and supporters will join me in giving David a warm welcome back to his home county," he added.

Kent finished bottom of Division Two in 2025, their first season under new head coach Adam Hollioake.

However, they bounced back last summer after a stuttering start, winning eight of their final 11 matches to finish second behind Durham and secure promotion to Division One.

--IANS

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