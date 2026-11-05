State mining ministers set to discuss progress, challenges in sector

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) The government on Thursday said it will organise the ‘4th Conference of Mining Ministers’ in Goa on November 4-5, bringing together mining ministers from various states and senior officials from the Central and state governments.

The two-day conference will provide an important platform for interaction and exchange of views among state mining ministers and senior officials on various aspects of the mining sector, according to the Ministry of Mines.

The conference will facilitate discussions on the progress, opportunities and challenges in the sector, while encouraging states to share their experiences, initiatives, and best practices.

The conference reflects the Ministry of Mines’ continued engagement with state governments towards the collective advancement of the country’s mining sector and its contribution to the vision of Viksit Bharat.

The participation of representatives from various states will strengthen mutual engagement and provide an opportunity to deliberate on the future growth and development of India’s mining sector.

Meanwhile, the Coal Ministry recently asked the allottees of new coal mines to start production ahead of the revised timelines and ramp up to peak rated capacity quickly to fill the gap in energy supplies amid the disruption in gas supplies due to the continuing conflict in West Asia.

Addressing a stakeholder consultation on ‘Mining for Future’ in Goa, Coal Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt said the past eight months had tested the sector.

When the conflict in West Asia disrupted LNG and LPG supplies from late February, coal stocks at mines and power plants allowed the government to assure the country of steady power.

Asking allottees to speed up production from the new coal mines, the Secretary said: "A block that is allocated but not producing is capacity the country has set aside and cannot use."

The main message of the consultation was that India’s next gains in coal production will come from allocating new blocks as well as more from bringing already allocated blocks into production.

India produced 1,041 million tonnes of coal in FY 2025-26, and coal still supplies more than 70 per cent of its electricity.

—IANS

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