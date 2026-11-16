Ektaa Kapoor announces 'The Vvaan 2’: Kahaani abhi baaki hai

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) After a positive response to Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia starrer 'The Vvaan', Ektaa R Kapoor announced 'The Vvaan 2' on the auspicious occasion of Chhath on Monday.

Taking forward the folklore universe, the makers shared a video of people celebrating Chhath Puja, along with the caption, "THE VVAAN ki kahaani abhi baaki hai….."

The announcement video shows a little girl chasing a butterfly. She is being trailed by mystical forces, with a riveting twist as her red eye takes us back to the climax scene from the first instalment.

Balaji Motion Pictures and TVF are all set to mark the next step towards the creation of ‘The World of Vvaan’, which has been built around the mysterious forest of Vvaan, the goddess, ancient beliefs and the forces that guard this world.

Chhath is an integral part of the 'Vvaan' world.

On Friday, Sidharth wished everyone on the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja with an emotional note, reflecting on the impact the movie had on him.

Sidharth wrote on his official Instagram handle, “Some stories stay with you long after the cameras stop rolling, and Vvaan has truly been one of them. Working on a film so deeply rooted in our heartland folklore and traditions gave me a closer understanding of how powerfully faith and cultural traditions bring generations together."

"To see audiences across the country connect with and appreciate this authentic representation of Chhath Puja, bringing its faith and traditions to Hindi cinema for the first time, feels truly special. Wishing everyone celebrating a very Happy Chhath Puja. (Folded hand emoji)," he added.

Directed by Deepak Mishra, the story for 'The 'Vvaan' has been penned by Arunabh Kumar.

Jointly produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Arunabh Kumar and Niraj Kothari, 'The Vvaan' released in cinema halls on September 25 this year.

--IANS

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