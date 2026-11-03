November 03, 2026 11:59 AM हिंदी

Squash: Senthilkumar beats top seed Lobban to clinch Czech Open title

Squash: Senthilkumar beats top seed Lobban to clinch Czech Open title

Brno, Nov 3 (IANS) Indian squash player Velavan Senthilkumar added another significant title to his growing collection, defeating top seed Greg Lobban of Scotland in the final to emerge champion at the USD 35,000 Czech Open, a PSA Copper-level tournament.

The fourth-seeded Indian, currently ranked 42nd in the world, overcame world No. 31 Lobban 13-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-7 to secure his 12th PSA Tour title and second at the Copper level. The victory marks another milestone for Senthilkumar, who had claimed his maiden title in the category at the Budapest Open in August.

Senthilkumar had to negotiate a challenging draw on his way to the trophy, beginning with a second-round victory over Brazil’s Diego Gobbi before getting past eighth seed Jeremias Azana of Argentina 11-3, 11-8, 11-7 in the quarterfinals.

He carried that momentum into the last four, producing a commanding performance against France’s Auguste Dussourd. The Indian wrapped up the semifinal 11-7, 12-10, 11-1 to book his place in the title clash.

Lobban, meanwhile, secured his final berth with a straight-games victory over Frenchman Toufik Mekhalfi, setting up a meeting between the tournament’s top seed and fourth seed.

The final proved a sterner examination for Senthilkumar, particularly in the opening game, which went down to the wire. The Indian held his nerve to take it 13-11 before gaining greater control in the second, winning it 11-5. Lobban fought back to claim the third game 11-8, but Senthilkumar regained his composure to close out the contest 11-7 and lift the trophy.

The Czech Open triumph adds to what has been an encouraging period for the Indian, who also enjoyed a productive campaign at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya. He returned with two bronze medals, finishing on the podium in the mixed team competition alongside Joshna Chinappa and as part of the Indian men’s team.

The men’s team’s campaign ended in the semifinals following a 2-1 defeat to Malaysia.

Senthilkumar had previously broken new ground at the Budapest Open in August, where he defeated Hungary’s Balazs Farkas in the final to claim his first PSA Copper-level crown. His latest success underlines his growing consistency on the PSA Tour as he builds towards the sport’s Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Elsewhere, Indian players faced a difficult outing at the USD 241,000 US Open, a PSA Platinum event in Philadelphia. World No. 1 and top seed Mostafa Asal of Egypt defeated Abhay Singh 11-3, 11-1, 11-7 in the opening round before beating another Indian, Veer Chotrani, 11-1, 11-6, 11-4 in the second round.

--IANS

vi/bc

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