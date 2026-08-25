Sonu Nigam reveals how singing 16-17 jingles a day helped him master different languages

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Singer Sonu Nigam has opened up about his early days in the music industry.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he revealed how recording 16-17 jingles a day in different voices and languages helped him become familiar with the diverse linguistic landscape of India. Sonu recalled that his stint as a jingle singer in Delhi gave him the opportunity to sing in several regional languages even before he moved to Mumbai.

Talking about his journey, the ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ singer revealed that he started singing professionally at a very young age. Before moving to Mumbai, he was based in Delhi, where he worked on jingles and would record as many as 16-17 jingles in different voices every day.

“I started very early, so I got a chance to sing in different languages when I was still in Delhi. I was doing jingles at that point. I hadn’t come to Bombay yet, and I was recording in Delhi. I used to record 16-17 jingles in different voices every day. So, I got a chance to become acquainted with different languages of India, from Kashmiri to Haryanvi, Rajasthani, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Manipuri, Assamese, and many others. I used to sing in all those languages in Delhi. And when I came to Bombay, after that, I got the opportunity to sing in Mumbai,” shared Sonu Nigam.

He added, “I have sung in Odia, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Rajasthani, Gujarati, Marathi, Haryanavi, Khasi, Manipuri, Konkani, Garhwali, Kumaoni, Kashmiri, Dogri, and many, many more. I had sung in Haryanavi earlier as well for films; now I am doing it privately. So yes, because it has been such a long career, I have had lots of opportunities to learn newer styles and sing in different languages.”

Recently, Sonu Nigam reconnected with his roots with his latest Haryanavi track, “Chunni.” The romantic song featured Sonu Nigam’s soulful vocals alongside Renuka Panwar. Written and composed by Aamin Barodi, the music video for the Haryanavi number featured Charmee Zaveri.

Sonu had earlier told IANS that Haryana holds a special place in his heart, as the state is closely connected to his family. He revealed that he spent part of his childhood there, while his father and sister also grew up in Haryana.

For the unversed, Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to more than 6,000 songs across over 32 languages. His extensive body of work includes songs in Hindi, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, and Marathi, among several other Indian languages. His musical journey has also taken him beyond India, with performances in English, Latin and Dutch.

--IANS

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