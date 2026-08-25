Sonu Nigam expresses desire to sing in Chinese, Japanese and Spanish

Mumbai, Aug 25 (IANS) Singer Sonu Nigam has expressed his desire to explore singing in international languages.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he revealed that he would like to try Chinese, Japanese, and Spanish in the future. Talking about his interest in exploring new languages through music, he said he has already performed songs in Latin, English, and Dutch. He added that experimenting with languages he has not sung in before would give him an opportunity to learn something new.

“I have sung in Latin, English, and on stage I have sung in Dutch. I would like to attempt some international languages, like Chinese and Japanese, probably. It will be fun. I will get a chance to learn something new, maybe Spanish. Let’s see,” said Sonu Nigam.

The ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ singer is known for his versatility and extensive work across Indian languages.

Reflecting on his journey, Sonu Nigam said he started singing professionally at a very young age. Before moving to Mumbai, he was based in Delhi, where he worked on jingles and would record as many as 16-17 jingles in different voices every day.

He shared, “I started very early, so I got a chance to sing in different languages when I was still in Delhi. I was doing jingles at that point. I hadn’t come to Bombay yet, and I was recording in Delhi. I used to record 16-17 jingles in different voices every day. So, I got a chance to become acquainted with different languages of India, from Kashmiri to Haryanvi, Rajasthani, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Manipuri, Assamese, and many others. I used to sing in all those languages in Delhi. And when I came to Bombay, after that, I got the opportunity to sing in Mumbai.”

Sonu Nigam added, “I have sung in Odia, Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Rajasthani, Gujarati, Marathi, Haryanavi, Khasi, Manipuri, Konkani, Garhwali, Kumaoni, Kashmiri, Dogri, and many, many more. I had sung in Haryanavi earlier as well for films; now I am doing it privately. So yes, because it has been such a long career, I have had lots of opportunities to learn newer styles and sing in different languages.”

--IANS

ps/