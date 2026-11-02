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November 02, 2026 6:29 PM हिंदी

Sonali Kulkarni on ‘Like Maa’: Childhood traumas do not fade with age

Sonali Kulkarni on ‘Like Maa’: Childhood traumas do not fade with age

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Sonali Kulkarni has opened up about her upcoming short film ‘Like Maa.’ She reflected on how childhood traumas can leave a lasting impact and do not simply fade with age.

Sharing her experience, Sonali told IANS, “I was very touched by the subject Neeru has chosen for her first short film. It is a very sensitive subject, and her direction is also very subtle. I am happy that I could add value to her script because she was open to improvisations and suggestions.”

Speaking about her character and the film's emotional depth, Sonali pointed out that many women around us continue to carry unresolved childhood trauma. “Growing older, getting married, becoming mothers, and even becoming mothers-in-law do not necessarily make those fears and painful experiences disappear.”

"They grow older, get married, become mothers and even mothers-in-law, but their fears and childhood traumas still remain unresolved,” she added.

On Monday, the makers released the trailer on social media. It offered a glimpse into a story that explores motherhood, family relationships and the lasting impact of childhood experiences on an individual’s personality and relationships.

Set in an upper-middle-class neighbourhood in Meerut, ‘Like Maa’ revolves around Anjana, a 36-year-old homemaker. Caught between family responsibilities, everyday routines and the pressure of maintaining social respectability, her relationship with her teenage daughter forms the emotional core of the film.

The forthcoming movie is written, produced, and directed by Neeru Sharma. Produced under the banner of Niruvana Kreations, the film stars Sonali Kulkarni in the role of Anjana. The supporting cast includes Mehdi Khan, Mehan Soni, Smita Inamdar, Aishwarya Manohar, Hisha Joshi, Nandini Sharma, Komal Khimsariya, and Ayaz Khan.

--IANS

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