Shubhangi Atre to lead JD Majethia's AI series 'Tulsi Hai Na'

Mumbai, Nov 5 (IANS) Basking in the massive success of 'Chumbak', producer, creator, and actor, JD Majethia will be exploring AI-led storytelling with his forthcoming series 'Tulsi Hai Na'.

With real faces and voices, AI will be used to create a unique experience for the viewers.

'Tulsi Hai Na' will be led by 'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai ' fame actress Shubhangi Atre, who will be seen as Tulsi in the drama.

Talking about his next, JD shared, "As creators we have always believed in evolving with time. Following 'Chumbak', we wanted to experiment with what technology can offer to storytelling."

"With 'Tulsi Hai Na', we have created a hybrid format where technology expands the world without taking away from the emotional core. Having Shubhangi lead this makes it even more special," he went on to add.

Shubhangi also expressed her excitement about working again with JD, saying, "Reuniting with Jamnadas (JD) Majethia Sir is always special. Having worked together before and coming back for a project as unique as 'Tulsi Hai Na' makes this collaboration even more exciting."

Talking about the unique format of 'Tulsi Hai Na', she added, "As an actor, we are always looking for opportunities to explore something new, and this project gave me the chance to be part of a storytelling format that is quite different from what we are used to. The coming together of real performances, voices, and AI opens up an interesting world of possibilities. Playing Tulsi has been a special experience, and I am glad to be part of a project that embraces new technology while keeping storytelling at its heart."

'Tulsi Hai Na' is expected to premiere on 7 November this year.

The format gains significance as it shows Hats Off Productions' commitment to experimenting with various formats of storytelling.

--IANS

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