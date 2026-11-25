Mumbai, November 25 (IANS) Playback stalwart singer Shreya Ghoshal recently revealed a personal preference her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya has when it comes to listening to her sing.

She said that instead of listening to her songs with elaborate musical arrangements, her husband prefers hearing her voice on its own, without much background music or instruments.

During an interaction with an audience member in The Great Indian Kapil Show, where Shreya made her debut as a guest, was asked whether her husband prefers listening to her perform live or listening to her songs on YouTube.

“Wow, I was not prepared for this,” she said, before sharing what her husband often tells her about her singing. According to Shreya, Shiladitya likes it when her voice takes centre stage. She said, “He always says, ‘your songs are the best when music is not there at all. So, he always tells me to keep the music low or not keep it at all.”

Shreya has often spoken about how understanding her husband is of her demanding career, particularly during periods when she spends months away from home because of concerts and professional commitments.

For the uninitiated, Shreya and Shiladitya have known each other since their school days and were friends before their relationship turned romantic. The couple reportedly dated for around 10 years before tying the knot. They got married in an intimate traditional Bengali ceremony on February 5, 2015, amidst the presence of family and close friends.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Devyaan Mukhopadhyaya, in May 2021. Over the years, Shreya has repeatedly highlighted how he has never made her feel guilty about being away from home for work.

In a recent conversation, she said that he takes care of the house and handles his share, and even her share of household chores at times, showing his staunch support.

--IANS

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