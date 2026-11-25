New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday urged the Punjab government to implement the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana during a Kisan Chaupal in Tarn Taran district, reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to pro-farmer policies and record procurement at MSP.

Addressing a ‘Kisan Chaupal’ of farmers at Booh Haveliyaan village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab, the minister expressed disappointment over the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana not being implemented in Punjab. He said that he had even written to the Chief Minister during the floods, urging the implementation of the scheme so that farmers could be compensated for losses incurred due to natural disasters.

The minister also said that the Government of India is providing Rs 286 crore to the state government this year as well, for CRM (Crop Residue Management). The central government provides the funds, while the responsibility for purchasing machines and conducting quality checks lies with the state government. The state government should ensure that farmers get good quality machines and a proper arrangement for the repair in case of failures, he added.

While sitting among farmers in the fields of the village and listening to their concerns and suggestions, Chauhan commended the progressive farmers and panchayats who practice modern farming without resorting to stubble burning.

Lauding the historic contribution of farmers of Punjab, Chouhan stated that when the country faced a food crisis and had to import ‘red wheat’ from abroad, it was the farmers of the state who, by ushering in the Green Revolution, filled the nation's foodgrain reserves.

“However, today due to excessive use of chemical fertilisers, pesticides and stubble burning, the health of our mother earth is deteriorating. Friendly insects and earthworms are dying out,” he remarked.

The minister warned that if the fertility of the soil was not saved today, the coming generations will face a big crisis. Appreciating the farmers of Booh Haveliyaan and adjoining areas for not burning stubble for the last six years and adopting Happy Seeder and Direct Seeding, he said that this village has shown a new direction of ‘Khet Bachao Abhiyan' to the nation.

Chouhan further stated that to make agriculture a profitable enterprise, it is essential to increase production, reduce costs, and adopt integrated farming, which includes crop diversification alongside animal husbandry, fisheries, and poultry farming.

Speaking to the media after the event, Chouhan said that the Central Government procures the entire quantity of paddy and wheat at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). Furthermore, the Modi government guarantees 100 per cent procurement of pulses (tur, masoor, and urad) as well as the procurement of cotton at the MSP. Compared to the previous UPA government, the Modi government has procured significantly larger quantities, and this will continue in the future as well, he added.

--IANS

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