Puri (Odisha), Nov 25 (IANS) Odisha is looking to strengthen its sports tourism profile with the Puri Coastal Marathon 2026, an event that will combine competitive running with destination promotion along the state’s iconic coastline on December 13.

Billed as India’s first-ever road-plus-sand marathon, the event is expected to attract professional athletes, amateur runners and fitness enthusiasts from across the country and overseas, offering a distinctive racing experience against the coastal backdrop of Puri.

The marathon will feature four race categories: 42K, 21K, 10K, and 5K, catering to participants of all running experience levels. With a prize purse of Rs 1 crore, the organisers also aim to attract elite competitors and raise the event’s profile on the national and international running calendar.

Beyond the competitive aspect, the initiative aligns with Odisha’s broader ambition to establish itself as a destination for sports, fitness, and tourism. By bringing together athletes, visitors and local communities, the event seeks to showcase Puri beyond its established religious and cultural significance, highlighting its coastline as a potential venue for sporting experiences.

The road-and-sand format is expected to be a major attraction, offering participants the opportunity to experience two distinct running surfaces in a single event while exploring the natural landscape of the coastal city.

The organisers also see the marathon as a platform to encourage greater community participation in fitness activities and create wider exposure for Odisha among domestic and international sporting communities.

With running events increasingly emerging as opportunities for destination marketing, the Puri Coastal Marathon aims to bring together sport, tourism and local engagement, while adding another dimension to the state’s growing sporting ambitions.

The inaugural edition of the event is scheduled for Sunday, December 13, 2026, in Puri, Odisha.

--IANS

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