Mumbai, November 25 (IANS) Actress Kareena Kapoor took a trip down memory lane as she shared a video from Sooraj Barjatya’s family drama Hum Saath Saath Hain, which featured her sister Karisma Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Sharing a clip from the film’s memorable sangeet sequence, Kareena had a special reaction to seeing Saif dance with her future sister-in-law.

Sharing the video on her social media account, Kareena wrote, “Woke up to this. Who knew Saifu would be dancing with his future sister in law”. She also praised director Sooraj Barjatya’s work, writing, “I love this. Also I love Sooraj ji’s movies. Waiting for Yeh Prem Mol Liya…going to the cinema.”

The video shared by Kareena Kapoor is from the sangeet ceremony sequence in Hum Saath Saath Hain, where Saif Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor are seen performing together as part of the celebrations.

The sequence also features other members of the ensemble cast, including Neelam Kothari and Mahesh Thakur, who played a married couple in the film.

The clip carries a special moment in hindsight. At the time Hum Saath Saath Hain released, Saif and Karisma were co-stars playing characters who were romantically paired with each other. Nearly a decade later, Saif went on to marry Karisma’s younger sister Kareena Kapoor.

Talking about Hum Saath Saath Hain, the movie released on November 5, 1999, revolved around the Chaturvedi family and its values, relationships and bond of togetherness.

Directed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film featured an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Mohnish Bahl, Neelam Kothari and Mahesh Thakur.

Saif played Vinod Chaturvedi, one of the three sons of Ramkishen and Mamta, while Karisma played Sapna Bajpai, Vinod’s love interest. The film portrayed Vinod as the younger, mischievous and cheerful son, and Sapna, meanwhile, was shown as a warm, affectionate yet fun character.

The movie starred Salman Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Mohnish Bahl, Reema Lagoo, Alka Nath, Satish Shah amidst many others.

–IANS

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