Dhaka, Nov 25 (IANS) Bangladesh's Awami League has strongly rejected what it described as a "factually incomplete, stripped of context and one-sided" briefing by the BNP government to foreign diplomats, accusing the administration of trying to "mislead the international community".

The remarks came after Bangladesh's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, accused the Awami League of creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in the country, alleging that its leaders and activists were provoking clashes with law enforcement agencies to create political instability.

"They (the Awami League) are trying to create an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the people. They are provoking clashes with law enforcement agencies to create a perception of political chaos," Bangladeshi daily Prothom Alo quoted Kobir as saying, while addressing foreign diplomats at a briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday.

He also alleged that Awami League leaders and activists were involved in "terrorism and money laundering" abroad and called for international cooperation to bring them back to Bangladesh.

Rejecting the allegations, the Awami League said that the government blamed the party for every act of violence, while overlooking attacks on its leaders and supporters, arbitrary arrests, deaths in custody, persecution of minorities and brutal repression of garment workers.

"We are concerned that the government has sought foreign cooperation by labelling the peaceful political activities of Bangladeshis abroad as 'terrorism and money laundering'. We trust that friendly states will uphold the right to asylum and the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits returning anyone to a country where they face a risk of persecution or ill-treatment," the party said.

Condemning the violence, arson attacks, destruction of property and attacks on law enforcement personnel across Bangladesh, the Awami League said that "every crime must be impartially investigated and prosecuted" and "branding millions of a political party's supporters as 'terrorists' before any investigation has taken place is incompatible with the rule of law".

The Awami League also rejected the government's portrayal of unrest in the garment sector as a deliberate campaign orchestrated by the party.

It said that more than four million workers in the world's second-largest garment-exporting country had raised three key demands: a minimum monthly wage of Bangladeshi taka (Tk)30,000, against the current Tk 12,500; an end to blacklisting; and payment of overdue wages.

"Had the government acted in time and shown that it was serious about its commitments to workers and the international community, this situation could have been avoided," the party added.

The Awami League called on the diplomatic corps, the United Nations and the international community to ensure an independent, UN-supported investigation into all acts of sabotage and violence in November 2026, the attacks on Awami League members, and deaths in custody.

It urged the global community to press Bangladeshi authorities to lift the ban on the Awami League, withdraw mass cases, and ensure fair trials for or the release of all political prisoners, including detained children and former members of parliament.

--IANS

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