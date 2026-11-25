Male, Nov 25 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Wednesday expressed India's commitment to working closely with members of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) to enhance collective capacities in dealing with the evolving serious security challenges.

In his address at the 8th National Security Advisors Meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in the Maldives on Wednesday, NSA Doval said that the Colombo Security Conclave for India represents the intersection of 'Neighbourhood First' outlook and the 'Mahasagar' vision. He also expressed confidence that the discussions during the meeting will be productive and forward-looking.

"For India, the Colombo Security Conclave represents the intersection of our Neighbourhood-First outlook and the Mahasagar vision, which stands for Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Areas. We are committed to continue working closely with the CSC countries to enhance our collective capacities in dealing with the evolving serious security challenges," NSA Doval said.

"I am confident that our deliberations today will be productive and forward-looking. I am very confident that with the type of cooperation and the spirit with which we are working, at some time we will be really able to make it a very powerful and an effective instrument in the Indian Ocean region that can provide collective security and also look after our interests," he added.

NSA Doval termed drug menace "a very serious thing" and highlighted India's efforts with several nations in dealing with the issue. He expressed India's commitment to achieving common objectives of the Colombo Security Conclave.

"The mention was made here about the drug menace which itself is a very, very serious thing. In our areas, we had been collaborating, we had been sharing information and India had been trying to work very closely with Sri Lanka, with Maldives and other countries and we want to see that this cooperation is further extended.

"I assure all of you here that India, as one of the partner countries here, as one of the countries which have initiated the idea of the Colombo Security Conclave will give its best and will try to give all necessary help, assistance and assure you of our fullest commitment to achieve our common objectives," NSA Doval stated at the meeting.

--IANS

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