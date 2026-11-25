Sydney, Nov 25 (IANS) Former Australia opener Usman Khawaja has revealed that he wrote a statement from the 2018 Test squad to collectively own up to ball-tampering in South Africa, and sent it to current Cricket Australia (CA) chief executive Todd Greenberg.

Khawaja added that he hoped it would help close the controversy that his memoir ‘Sabr’ has brought back into the open. "I called him up and I said, look, I've been thinking about this. Is there a way to meet in the middle? This is what I wrote, just on the plane on the way over ... “We accept and acknowledge as a team that we knew we were ball tampering by artificially altering the condition of the ball in South Africa (in) 2018. Whether it was sandpaper or by any other means is irrelevant.

"We knew what we were doing and we take full responsibility as a team and squad for our actions, something we should have done eight years ago. Furthermore, we would like to acknowledge that Steven (Smith), Cameron (Bancroft) and David (Warner) paid an enormous price for the sake of the team, for which we are sorry and eternally grateful," Khawaja said in the latest episode of ‘The Grade Cricketer’ Podcast.

Bancroft was banned for nine months over the Cape Town incident, and then-captain Smith and his deputy Warner were suspended for a year each. Khawaja said he still wished the rest of the group would stand alongside them.

According to Khawaja, Greenberg was sympathetic but doubted the proposal would be accepted. After he got that, he's like 'yeah, look, I'm not sure.' 'I'll get in touch with the other parties and, and I'll let you know, but I'm not sure if this is gonna fly.'

"He said, 'Look, no matter what it was, at least we can look each other in the eye and said that we are trying everything possible, even now, to try to move Australian cricket forward and pass this and come together'. So we are trying behind the scenes. It's not like I'm just shooting people."

He welcomed Greenberg's assurance that players who come forward with more information about the episode will not be sanctioned. "The really good thing from that came out is Todd Greenberg said everyone pretty much has immunity.

“I reckon we're in a really good spot now where it's a little bit freer, where we can actually talk about this, and I'm not worried about 'oh, am I going to cook him', or am I going to cook this person. We can actually just talk about what happened."

Khawaja also spoke for the first time about Test captain Pat Cummins' combative press conference at Cricket Central in Sydney on November 13, where he denied knowing that sandpaper had been used and called his former team-mate ‘irresponsible’ and ‘flippant.’

Khawaja said he was hurt by how personal the response was, but insisted he never wanted Cummins to lose the captaincy. "This was never about me versus Pat, and I know that's what the media wanted, but that was never my goal or intention there. Pat remains captain - I always wanted Pat to remain captain.

"This is never about Pat or Pat losing his captaincy. I've always loved him as a person and a leader - I was never expecting him to attack me personally like he did. Attack what I said, yeah. Personally, the way he did it and kept going and kept going, I've never seen that side of Pat before. That disappointed me."

He revealed that he had messaged Cummins a couple of days before the press conference. “I did text Pat a couple of days out, hoping he'd be able to find a middle ground that brought everyone together in this, rather than putting the walls up and really creating a bigger division.

"This is what I was trying to say in my text: if we could meet in the middle, we could really squash this. You don't have to concede everything. Just meet in the middle and this can be all over. I think people would have respected him for that."

In 2021, Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon issued a joint statement denying they had known about the plan, and they have stood by it since. Khawaja, however, said the condition of the ball made it obvious to anyone looking closely.

"When Cameron Bancroft was using sandpaper, he would get the ball in his hand ... it wasn't like he was buffing it, he was twisting it. I was at gully at Port Elizabeth ... the first thing I always do, I get the ball and I look at the ball, look at the shiny side, look at the rough side.

"The marks I saw on the ball ... they're not consistent with what you find when the ball is accidentally getting hit on the rough side of the ball. There's an element of randomness when the ball hits the wicket. There was a consistent pattern that I could see on the ball every time something had been done, particularly after the (lunch and tea) break.

“So when I was looking at that ball, I was like, ‘whooh, this is gonna go around corners, this thing.’ I'm not gonna answer on their behalf, but the first thing I do as a player is I look at the ball every time. And I was seeing that consistent pattern of Cameron Bancroft doing that. I can only speak on what I did and what I saw."

The bowlers 2021 statement was a response to Bancroft's remark in a newspaper interview that their knowledge of the plan was self-evident. Khawaja believes the statement has boxed the four of them in ever since.

"They're pegged to that statement, right? It's a very specific statement. And I don't necessarily disagree with the statement. But they were pegged to that statement. It's not like they told us they were going to do it. They just did it. It kind of left everyone else with their hands in their pockets, and it created this separation. They separated themselves from the rest of the team at that point."

Bancroft, who has not played for Australia since his recall for the 2019 Ashes despite consistent Sheffield Shield runs, told Khawaja the episode affected him deeply. "I talked to Cameron Bancroft about this. He said to me 'that was, that was the loneliest I've ever felt in my entire life.'

"I think that really played on his mind too, because after that, he never played for Australia again. I'm not saying that that's the reason, but that's something that played on his mind," added Khawaja.

Bancroft has since published a detailed first-person account of the scandal. Khawaja said he had urged a hesitant Bancroft to tell his side, and later received a message of thanks from him.

"He sent me a message, and it was a thank you message. The thing I'll never forget from that message is he said to me in the in the middle of it 'Uzzie, you've done the right thing and I appreciate it more than you can ever imagine'. The next day, I remember I talked to him on the phone, I'm like, are you all right, man? And he goes 'the only way I can describe what I feel right now is relief'."

Khawaja said that support came when he was at a low point after Cummins' press conference. "At that point, I really needed that. The Pat presser happened, and that was a really difficult time for me, too, because it kind of felt like everyone thought that I just made this up, and I was lying about this.

"It was a really difficult couple of days. I didn't leave the room the first day. It was really tough. I just couldn't walk outside, I couldn't look anyone in the face. And then a day or two later, Cameron Bancroft messaged me again. And he just said 'look, Uzzie, what you've done, what you've given to me is an absolute blessing, and you've paved the way for me to be able to talk about this openly and honestly. And I'm forever grateful for what you've done'.

"I was talking to him like, man, why don't you just come out and tell the truth? You can come out now, five years, 10 years, 15 years, whenever you want, I will, come with you. And he just said, 'I can't, Uzzie. If I come out now ... everyone's just going to be like, this bitter old guy that's coming out, this bitter fella, never played for Australia again, and I can't take that anymore. I was already the villain'. That was stuck in my mind, just as a dagger to my heart. I was like, man, I think this guy's like calling out for someone to come with him."

Khawaja also confirmed broadcaster Gerard Whateley's account of a fierce dressing-down by then head coach Justin Langer during the 2018 Test series against Pakistan in the UAE, a few months after the Cape Town scandal.

"JL's blow-up was one of the all-time greats. I remember coming off at the end of the day and JL told (Amazon) people to stop filming. This blow-up was one of the all-time great blow-ups. I've never seen anything like it.

“He made his point and we needed it ... there needed to be a line in the sand. What I remember from it was 'if any of you guys ever even think about this again, you will not play for Australia again'. This is why I love JL. He was the exact coach we needed."

--IANS

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