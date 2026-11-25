Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh has penned a heartfelt yet playful birthday note for his son Riaan.

He offered a glimpse into their close bond and shared how the young boy often leaves him speechless with his witty remarks. Taking to Instagram, Riteish shared an emotional message for Riaan, saying that watching him grow has been the greatest joy of his life. The ‘Masti’ actor also revealed that he looks forward to their everyday conversations and enjoys hearing about the new things his son learns.

“My darling Riaan, Watching you grow has been the greatest joy of my life. Every morning I wake up wondering what new thing you’ll tell me that you’re sure I don’t know (yes, minus the brain-rot music and the Gen Alpha lingo, but even that makes me smile because it’s you),” he wrote.

The ‘Ved’ actor further praised Riaan's charming personality and sense of humor, revealing that his son's witty roasts often leave him without a response.

“You are charming, your wit is unmatched, and the way you roast me leaves me with no comebacks, and honestly, I wouldn’t change a thing. You have a way of filling every room, and my heart, with laughter,” he added.

Riteish also spoke about their playful rivalry, revealing that Riaan considers him a competition and is always striving to surpass him. The actor said that although he would not make it easy for his son, seeing him succeed would bring him immense happiness.

“I love that you see me as your competition and that you’re always striving to beat me. I won’t make it easy, but know this: no one in the world will be happier than I am on the day you win. Losing to you will be my proudest moment,” he wrote.

Concluding his birthday wish, Riteish called Riaan the love and pride of his life and wished him on his special day.

Riteish also shared a carousel of photographs featuring some cherished moments with Riaan, offering a glimpse into their father-son bond. The pictures included candid family memories as well as behind-the-scenes moments from his film ‘Raja Shivaji’.

Interestingly, Riteish’s sons, Riaan and Rahyl, were also part of the historical drama. Both portrayed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at different stages of his childhood, before Riteish stepped into the role of the Maratha warrior king as an adult.

Riteish and his wife, actress Genelia Deshmukh, are parents to two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

--IANS

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